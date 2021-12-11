Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - December 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena on Saturday. The Eastern Conference heavyweights met in a game earlier this season. The Heat beat the Bulls in that encounter.

The Chicago Bulls will have revenge on their minds this weekend. They head into Saturday's matchup after a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was their first defeat in five games. The Bulls will be hoping to bounce back from that loss and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are high on confidence after a stellar win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Caleb Martin scored 28 points on the night.

The Heat are without the services of some high-profile stars right now. However, that has not stopped them from playing quality basketball. They will be looking to win against the Chicago Bulls as it will help put pressure on other teams in the top half of the Eastern Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, December 11, 8:00 PM ET [Sunday, December 12, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. Players like DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Lonzo Ball have adapted quite well to the rest of the team. Their performances are a big reason behind the Bulls' success so far this season.

The Chicago Bulls currently hold a 17-9 record and occupy the second position in the East. They will look to continue their brilliance as the season progresses, with their main goal being to make the playoffs.

Saturday's game is going to be a tough one, but the Bulls are well-equipped this season and will look to take another win on the road.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has been in fantastic form this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 25.8 PPG on 48.7% shooting from the field.

The LaVine and DeRozan partnership has been a hit so far this season. However, with DeRozan out due to the league's health and safety protocols, the responsibility to lead the team lies on LaVine's shoulders.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Ayo Dosunnu, F - Zach LaVine, F - Derrick Jones Jr., C - Nikola Vucevic

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat started the season brilliantly, but injuries have slowed things down for them. Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry have put in scintillating performances in the absence of Jimmy Butler.

Miami's win against the Milwaukee Bucks gave them a lot of confidence ahead of a stiff challenge this weekend. The Heat will hope to put on a great showing against the Chicago Bulls and grab another win at home.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Can we talk about how Max scored all 16 of his points in the fourth quarter? CLUTCH 🔥 Can we talk about how Max scored all 16 of his points in the fourth quarter? CLUTCH 🔥 https://t.co/XKFhD12rF4

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry was one of the biggest recruits of the offseason for the Miami Heat. He has been doing some brilliant work and is leading the team well in the absence of Jimmy Butler.

In the last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Lowry led from the front by scoring 22 points and throwing 13 dimes. He will be hoping to do something similar against the Chicago Bulls and lead his team to their 16th win of the season.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT QB1 was dishing out dimes all night (13 assists) and took over in the third quarter with 16 points in the frame (22 total). QB1 was dishing out dimes all night (13 assists) and took over in the third quarter with 16 points in the frame (22 total). https://t.co/t6k3CYGywN

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Caleb Martin, F - PJ Tucker, C - Dewayne Dedmond

Bulls vs Heat Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat matchup is going to be a thrilling one to watch. Both teams have been on fire this season and are contenders to come out of the East.

However, the Bulls are the favorites to come out with a win on Saturday. This is because they have players like Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, who are fit and are capable of producing match-winning performances.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Heat game

The Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game will be locally telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Sun. All league games will also be available on the NBA League Pass.

