Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks host the conference-leading Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Friday. This is the first time the two East powerhouses will meet this season. Both teams have been mediocre this month, having lost games to far inferior opponents in the run-in to this matchup.

The Bulls have lost five of their last seven games, including defeats to the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies. They have been dealing with a bunch of injury issues this season and risk slipping lower in the standings if the rest of the players don't step up.

The Bucks have, surprisingly, been mediocre in January. They have lost six of their last nine games and have lost all momentum and rhythm. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP level so far and is now leading the race. He is now averaging a monster 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists (career-high) and 1.5 blocks per game.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls are without their star guard Zach LaVine for their ongoing road trip due to a knee injury. He will not play in the next two games against the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder either.

Moreover, Lonzo Ball has suffered from a serious knee injury himself and is sidelined for the foreseeable future. He will undergo surgery on his left knee and be re-evaluated next month.

As reported by Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago, head coach Billy Donovan spoke about his team's health ahead of the matchup, saying:

"I think the biggest thing right now is what are the steps that we can do to get him back and get him healthy...I haven't gotten into any detail with them (doctors) about that other than, hey, we'll try this treatment, we'll try this therapy, see how it goes, and then whatever the next step is that will be. But I haven't been told what any next steps are gonna be."

Player Name: Status: Reason: Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear Derrick Jones Jr. Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Javonte Green Out Right Adductor Strain Zach LaVine Out Left Knee Soreness Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Bone Contusion Marko Simonovic Out G-League - On Assignment

Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. are both out with long-term injuries while Javonte Green rehabilitates from a groin injury. Jones Jr. is expected to be out for another three weeks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks enter this game with a fully healthy roster. The only player listed on the injury report is Brook Lopez, who continues to recover after his back surgery. He has played just one game all season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will likely start Coby White as point guard until Lonzo Ball returns, with Alex Caruso joining the backcourt in LaVine's position. Either Alfonzo McKinnie or Troy Brown Jr. will start as the small forward with DeMar DeRozan taking up the power forward role. Nikola Vucevic will retain the center spot with Ayo Dosunmu, Tony Bradley and Matt Thomas coming off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will deploy their usual lineup tonight. Jrue Holiday will start as the point guard with Grayson Allen joining him in the backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to be the forwards and Bobby Portis will retain the center position until Lopez is cleared to play. George Hill, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews will get the most minutes off the bench.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

G - Coby White | G - Alex Caruso | F - Troy Brown Jr. | F - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

