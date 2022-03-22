Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday as two Eastern Conference powerhouses collide.

The Bulls, 42-29, are coming into this game with a desperate need for an uptick in form. They have lost seven of their last ten games and are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls are less than five games behind leaders Miami Heat (47-25) and less than two games ahead of the Toronto Raptors (40-32). However, the team has done well this season and is expected to make their first postseason appearance in a long time.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, 44-27, are third in the East as they look to close in on the Miami Heat (47-25) and gain homecourt advantage. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have struggled for consistency issues all season. However, they seem to be peaking at the right time, winning eight of their last ten games, as the regular season draws to a close.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls have an almost clean bill of health except star point guard Lonzo Ball, who is rehabilitating from a knee surgery.

Player Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Knee

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks also have an almost clean bill of health, with Lindell Wigginton one of two absentees due to an ankle injury. Khris Middleton is out with a wrist injury.

Player Status Reason Lindell Wigginton Out Ankle Khris Middleton Out Wrist

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - March 22nd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Milwaukee Bucks 44-27 -265 U 232.5 -6.5 Chicago Bulls 42-29 +215 O 232.5 +6.5

The Bucks are expected to win, as they have been a lot more consistent than the Bulls. In Middleton's absence, Milwaukee could struggle to win, but the track record of the Bulls against the top teams is modest, at best.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is averaging 24.5 PPG in his last four outings. Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball for this game. The Bulls have won just three of their last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.3 PPG in his last three outings. The Bucks have won eight of their last 10 games. The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton for this matchup.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

With Lonzo Ball out, the onus will be on Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu to handle the backcourt duties for the Bulls. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan are expected to man the frontcourt, with big man Nikola Vucevic set to start as the center.

Milwaukee Bucks

Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday should man the backcourt. George Hill and Giannis Antetokounmpo could take care of the frontcourt. The center is likely to be Brook Lopez or Bobby Portis.

Milwaukee has won 24 games at home this season. The Bulls have won just three of their last 10 games at home. The Bucks have won eight of their last 10 games.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

G - Ayo Dosunmu; G - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; F - Javonte Green; C - Nikola Vucevic.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - George Hill; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez.

