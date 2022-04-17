Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks begin their title defense by hosting the Chicago Bulls at the Fiserv Forum for Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The two teams faced off four times in the regular season and the Bucks swept the season series.

The Bulls have dealt with a lot of injuries this season and their title credentials have disappeared after consistently losing to top teams. They are 1-17 against the league's top six teams and their chances of advancing to the next round of the playoffs seem slim. They are the six seed in this matchup and don't have home-court advantage in this series.

The Bucks, on the other hand, ended up 3rd on purpose because they rested their starters for the final game of the regular season. They could have finished 2nd in the East if they intended to. The Bucks have been dominant all season long and are almost unbeatable when their Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are all playing.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Troy Brown Jr. of the Bulls celebrates with Ayo Dosunmu

Lonzo Ball is ruled out for the rest of the postseason with a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Lonzo Ball is ruled out for the rest of the postseason with a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Matt Thomas is listed as questionable a contusion in his lower right leg.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscus Tear Matt Thomas Questionable Right Lower Leg Contusion

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

George Hill is listed as questionable due to a abdominal strain while Jordan Nwora is probable to play with a sore back.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jordan Nwora Probable Back Soreness George Hill Questionable Abdominal Strain

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 17th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Chicago Bulls 46-36 +430 O 229 +10.0 Milwaukee Bucks 51-31 -590 U 229 -10.0

The Bucks are favorites to win this game based off their superior roster and record. They have been dominant all season long whereas the Bulls have had their share of ups and downs. Moreover, the game is at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin, so the home team has a significant advantage.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls were 19-22 on the road in the regular season. DeMar DeRozan averaged 27.9 points per game in the regular season. The Bulls are 1-4 in their last 5 games against the spread.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks were 27-14 at home in the regular season. Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 11.6 boards per game in the regular season. The totals have gone OVER in 4 of the Bucks' last 5 games.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will likely start Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso in the backcourt, with Zach LaVine playing small forward. DeMar DeRozan will be playing the power forward position and Nikola Vucevic will start as the center.

Milwaukee Bucks

(L-R) Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks

The Bucks will deploy their ideal lineup for this game. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will start in the backcourt with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo starting as the forward pair. Brook Lopez should retain his center position.

The Bucks are 4-0 against the Bulls this season. The Bucks are 2-3 in their last 5 games against the spread. The totals have gone OVER in 4 of the Bulls' last 5 games.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Alex Caruso | F - Zach LaVine | F - DeMaR DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez.

