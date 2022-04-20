Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks  Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 20th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns in Game 2 of their first-round series at the Fiserv Forum Arena on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo starred in Game 1 as he scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a stellar 93-86 win at home.

Bobby Portis added 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, while Brook Lopez scored 18 points for the Bucks. After playing a stellar first half, the Bucks faced a bit of resurgence from the Bulls, but they managed to keep their cool and walked out with a win.

Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Chicago. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine added 18 each, but both these All-Stars had a poor night shooting the ball, which eventually cost the team the game on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20, 9:30 PM ET [Thursday, April 21, 7:00 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Bulls ended their regular season on an extremely disappointing note but promised to be back strong for the playoffs. Although they lost Game 1, the players and coaches are confident of a better performance for the remainder of the series.

The Bulls have a stacked roster with the likes of DeRozan, Vucevic, LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White. All of these players have proven their capabilities throughout the season and the same is expected from them in the postseason.

Their opponents are a might Bucks team, who are in the running to repeat themselves as champions. If they are to stop them, the Bulls will have to play with a sense of urgency and be as physical as possible.

Game 2 is vital for them, as another loss would pretty much crush their playoff hopes for this season. DeRozan promised a better performance for the remainder of the game and if he is able to deliver as per that, the Bulls are going to cause the Bucks some problems.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Alex Caruso, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Patrick Williams, C - Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the postseason with hopes of making another run to the championship. They certainly have a roster that is well suited for that, but first, they will have to find a way to get the better of the Bulls. After winning Game 1 comfortably, the defending champions cannot stay complacent.

Although the Bulls do not look as dangerous as they were earlier in the season, they still have some firepower, which is enough to get the better of other teams. Winning this game is crucial for the Bucks, as the series will move to the United Center and things could go in favor of the Bulls there.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to continue putting in dominant numbers as his performances are very integral to the team's success. He had himself a stunning Game 1 and will look to build on that and lead the Bucks past the finish line in this series.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Wesley Matthews, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 20, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Chicago Bulls +400 Over 224.5 [-110] +9.5 [-110] Milwaukee Bucks -550 Under 224.5 [-110] -9.5 [-110]

The Bucks are being favored in this game because of the stellar form they have shown over the past couple of weeks. Their squad is a lot similar to their championship side and this gives them the added advantage of having played together in such situations, which is why the oddsmakers have chosen them as favorites to come out as winners.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan averages 28.6 PPG in his last five appearances against the Bucks. The Bulls have won five of their last ten playoff games on the road. The Bulls have won just one of their last five games.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 31 PPG and 12.3 RPG in his last ten playoff games. The Bucks have won nine of their last ten playoff games at home. The Bucks have gone over the total in four of their last five games.

Bulls vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Bulls vs. the Bucks is going to be an exciting series to watch for the fans. Although the Bulls have not been at their best, the playoffs could bring out the best in them. However, going into this game, the Bucks will be the favorites because of the sensational form they are in.

The Bulls have won six of the last ten games between the two teams.

The Bucks had a 27-14 record in the regular season at home, while the Bulls were 19-22 when playing on the road.

The Bulls ended the regular season as the fourth most efficient team from three-point range, while the Bucks were fifth from beyond the arc in the league.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bulls and the Bucks will also be televised nationally on TNT. NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Wisconsin will locally air it.

