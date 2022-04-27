Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 27th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Chicago Bulls will travel to the Fiserv Forum Arena for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The defending champions displayed sheer dominance in a 119-95 win in Game 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way, scoring 32 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Jrue Holiday also added 26 points and seven assists. Grayson Allen also continued his streak of brilliance with a 27 point performance off the bench.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan scored 24 and 23 points, respectively. Youngster Patrick Williams racked up a double-double by scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 PM ET [Thursday, April 28, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Chicago Bulls have not been at their best against the Bucks. Their win in Game 2 sparked some hope, but since then they have shown little fight.

To add to their misery, the Bulls will be playing without Zach LaVine in Game 5 as he has been listed out due to health and safety protocols.

With him gone, Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams will have to help DeMar DeRozan in shouldering the scoring load. The Bulls' defense has been disastrous and they have not been able to do anything to stop the Bucks.

With the series on the line, the Bulls will have to deliver a big performance in Game 5. They have the talent, but it all comes down to how resilient they can be against a Bucks team that never gives up until the final buzzer.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Alex Caruso, G - Coby White, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Patrick Williams, C - Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Many expected the Milwaukee Bucks to struggle against the Bulls without Khris Middleton. However, the reigning champions have proven those doubters wrong. Two of their three victories have been blowouts by over 20 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at his very best and with him performing the way he has, the Bucks can overcome any team in the league. Jrue Holiday has also been racking up points in Middleton's absence.

Grayson Allen has faced some hostility because of his history with Alex Caruso, but he is thriving in the series. The 26-year-old has been shooting the ball brilliantly from beyond the arc.

The Bucks have complete control going into Game 5. If they can continue executing well, they will walk out of Fiserv Forum with another stunning win over the Bulls.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Wesley Matthews, F - Bobby Portis, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 27, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Ovwer and Under] Point Spread Chicago Bulls +600 Over 217.5 [-110] +12 [-110] Milwaukee Bucks -900 Under 217.5 [-110] -12 [-110]

The Bucks are favored in this game because of the phenomenal basketball they have played in this series. They have completely outplayed the Bulls in every category, which is why the oddsmakers have given them higher odds to win.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have never scored over 114 points against the Bucks this season. Zach LaVine will be out for Game 5 against the Bucks. The Bulls have a 22-24 record in the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 PPG, 14.5 RPG and 7.0 APG in the playoffs so far. The Bucks have a 20-19 record in Game 5 of the playoffs. The Bucks have won eight of their last 10 playoff games at home.

Bulls vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Bucks have dominated the series so far. They will once again enter as favorites against a Bulls team without LaVine. However, the Bulls won't give up without a fight. The Bucks need to be prepared for that in order to avoid a setback.

The Bulls and the Bucks share five wins each in the last ten playoff encounters between the two teams.

The Bucks are ranked tenth [108.3 PPG] in the league among teams in the playoffs in terms of points scored per game, while the Bulls are last [94 PPG] on that list.

The Bucks are ranked seventh in terms of field goal efficiency, while the Bulls are ranked in that category as well.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

