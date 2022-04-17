Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds- April 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will start their postseason against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The Bulls started their campaign with incredible hype but have been plagued by injuries to key players like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, who has been ruled out for the season. The Bulls lost six of their last 10 games to end the regular season as the sixth seed in the East.

Meanwhile, the Bucks had a slow start but peaked at the right time to finish third in the East. They'll rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo once again to come up with the goods in the postseason and finished the regular season.

Game Details

Game: Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, Apr. 17; 6:30 PM ET (Monday, Apr. 18; 4 AM).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine in action against the Miami Heat

After early season hype around the Bulls, their results have taken a nosedive since the turn of the year due to injuries to key players.

However, there is no better time to hit top form than right now. The Bulls will depend on the likes of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to make some serious noise in the postseason.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Zach LaVine has proved doubters wrong his whole career.



He makes his playoff debut on Sunday. Zach LaVine has proved doubters wrong his whole career.He makes his playoff debut on Sunday. https://t.co/i83tbLWpCM

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu; G - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; F - Javonte Green; C - Nikola Vucevic.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Bucks talisman Khris Middleton

The defending champions have all their key players healthy once again and seemingly in peak stride.

The Bucks possess the firepower to beat any team and can lock down the opposition defensively. They have players who are excellent at both ends. They are the closest thing to a complete team at the moment in the NBA, given the way their roster has been assembled.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Wesley Matthews; G - Jrue Holiday; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds and Spreads - April 17th, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Chicago Bulls 46-36 +400 O 229 +10 Milwaukee Bucks 51-31 -550 U 229 -10

The Bucks are favored heavily because of their recent performances, beating some of the contenders towards the end of the regular season. That, coupled with the Bulls sustaining injuries to key players has seen the odds makers give the edge to the Bucks.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is averaging nearly 24.4 PPG. DeMar DeRozan is averaging nearly 28 PPG. The Bulls have won four of their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on Zach LaVine scoring more than 24 points in this game.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging nearly 30 PPG. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond ,the arc., The Bucks have won six of their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Bulls vs Bucks Match Prediction

The defending champions possesses too much firepower and depth at both ends not to come away with a win. However, on their day, the duo of LaVine and DeRozan could get the job done for the Bulls.

The Bucks have won six of their last 10 games. The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball Milwaukee has won 27 games at home.

Click here to bet on this game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Where to watch Bulls vs Bucks?

You can catch live action between the two teams via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - TNT and on local TV - BSWI and NBCSCH.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Milwaukee Bucks Chicago Bulls 0 votes so far