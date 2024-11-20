Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 20, 2024   

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an awful start to the season. Not many would have imagined them to be 5-9 in their 14 games — a record they would be keen to correct when they take on the Chicago Bulls at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

At the other end, their opponents will look to finish their five-game road trip with a flourish. They are 2-2 with impressive wins over the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons.

The Bucks have won three of their last five games, all of them at home to restore some parity to their dismal run so far. They recorded a close 101-100 win against the Houston Rockets. Chicago had the better of Giannis Antetokounmpo and co last time with a 133-122 win powered by Coby White's 35-point outing.

Like the Bucks, the better-by-one-win Bulls are in dire need of stability as they win one and lose another. The pattern will need to be replaced by a more consistent approach this season, and with big names Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic playing their best ball, the rebuilding and middling Bulls outfit will need more from their roster.

The East is not as heavily stacked as the West in comparison and this provides both teams an opportunity to add wins to their tally and consolidate.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, predicted starting lineups, betting tips, odds, and prediction

The Bulls vs Bucks clash tips off at 7:30 pm ET. Television coverage will be on ESPN, CHSN, and FDSWI. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here's a look at the odds as listed at the time of writing.

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Chicago Bulls +8 o238 (-108) +275 Milwaukee Bucks -8 u238 (-112) -345

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Milwaukee Bucks not playing quality ball. That's a worrisome factor considering their superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are averaging 31.4 and 25.3 points per game respectively. For a team that once boasted a formidable defense, and still has one of the better defensive-minded coaches in Darvin Ham, they are 16th in the league in defense.

Lack of execution, focus, and age have been their key problems this season. Thrown in questionable plays at crucial junctures, the Bucks need to shore up efforts on both ends of the floor to put themselves in contention.

They need to be better than the 20th-place offense that averages an estimated 110 points per game. Their charity stripe shooting is dismal with their players nailing just 71.4% of their shots.

The Bulls have the same number of losses as the Bucks, but what they have done is stick to their plans to the best they can. Their style of ball fueled by grit makes them one of the more interesting sides this season.

Zach LaVine leads the side with 21.6 points per game, and seasoned veteran Nikola Vucevic is tallying 20.7 points and 9.9 rebounds. They are 10th in scoring offense capping 116.0 points per contest, and allowing 120 points per 100 possessions to be 27th in defense.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

The Bulls will likely replace an injured Patrick Williams with rookie pick Matas Buzelis at power forward.

Position Player PG Josh Giddey SG Coby White SF Zach LaVine PF Matas Buzelis C Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls Injury Report (Nov. 20): Williams (foot soreness) is listed as questionable. Lonzo Ball (wrist sprain) is out.

The Bucks are unlikely to change their starting unit barring any last-minute setback.

Position Player PG Damian Lillard SG Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov. 20): Khris Middleton (ankle) and Ryan Rollins (shoulder) are out.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Zach LaVine comes into the contest with an o/u of -139/-125 on points. Nikola Vucevic is -128/+100 on points. Coby White is +100/-113 on points. Keep an eye out on Giannis Antetokounmpo with an o/u of -119/-111 on points and rebounds.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks need to surge. But the Chicago Bulls have been scrappy and have shown that they have what it takes to upset the apple cart. The hosts need someone not named Lillard or Antetokounmpo to score. Take the Bulls to prop up a win on Wednesday.

