Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and betting tips | November 13, 2023

The Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks game is one of the four matchups scheduled for November 13. Last season, these two teams met four times and split the games 2-2. The Bulls and Bucks will meet for the first time in the 2023–24 season.

The Chicago Bulls are 4-6, and their most recent win was against the Detroit Pistons, 119-108. This team has won two of their last three games, and the only loss they suffered was in overtime against the Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on a roller coaster ride as they enter this matchup with a 5-4 record. They have lost their last two games against the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. They'll hope to win their next matchup against the Bulls to get back to winning ways.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks will be held at the halls of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Those interested in watching the game can do so on Bally Sports WI and NBC Sports Chicago. An NBA League Pass subscription is required to stream the game live.

Moneyline: Bulls (+270) vs Bucks (-340)

Spread: Bulls +8 (-110) vs -8 Bucks (-110)

Total (O/U): Team A (u229) vs Team B (o229)

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks guard, Damian Lillard, is listed as 'probable' due to a calf injury. Jae Crowder and Chris Livingston were both ruled out by the Bucks in their most recent injury reports.

Alex Caruso is marked as 'questionable' to play depending on whether the toe injury is fully healed. Dalen Terry is also listed as 'questionable,' while Lonzo Ball is out for the season.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted lineups

If Damian Lillard doesn't suit up for the Bucks, Cameron Payne should feature in the starting lineup. Malik Beasley joins him in the backcourt, while Brook Lopez plays center. The starting five are completed by Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bulls' starting lineup remains the same, with Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine all set to play. Coby White has been designated as the starting point guard, and the other player joining the starting five will be Tony Craig.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Zach LaVine is averaging 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in the ongoing season. Over the past four games, he has only reached the 23-point mark once, and he should miss it again, especially against the defensive frontcourt of the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 28.5 points on the props, and he has gone over that mark three times in the past four matches. With Lillard probably out, he should break that again as he averages 44.5 points in the last two games.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are a mess this season, and their record doesn't entirely reflect the team's woes. They should be blown away by the Milwaukee Bucks, and the spread should be covered.

The total has been broken by the Bucks three times in the last four games, while the Bulls have gone over in their last four games. The total should go over, and it will be a shootout.