Damian Lillard's 'family man' image takes massive hit as court docs reveal estranged wife's stunning admission about their 3 kids

Days after Damian Lillard was traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks, “Dame” shockingly filed for divorce against estranged wife Kay’la Lillard. The news stunned almost everyone as the couple recently just had their second anniversary. Although some have noticed that Lillard’s wife wasn’t around in most of his social media posts, almost no one had suspected a divorce was on the way. The seven-time All-Star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing the divorce.

Kay’la, however, came out with a blast that will likely tarnish Lillard’s “family-man” reputation. She ripped the basketball player in her quest to gain sole custody of the children. Per documents filed in Oregon’s Clackamas County Circuit, the mother of three declared:

“Father has never been the sole parent responsible for the care of all three of our children, for any hours-long period of time without the help of nannies, assistants, and/or family members.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Father chose when and how much he saw the children while the children lived with me full-time in my home. When Father was in town and not traveling for basketball, publicity, endorsements, or his music endeavors, he would pop over to visit for anywhere between thirty minutes to an hour to play with the kids while I was there or while a nanny was present a few times a week.”

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard has been known to go on social media to post photos of himself and his children having a good time. He once had a “dad of all times” caption in one of those said IG photos.

Kay’la Lillard had this to declare as the reason she chose to keep her silence despite Lillard’s lack of time with the children and poor parenting:

“I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to. I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family-man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public.”

Damian Lillard has made his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks against the LA Lakers

Despite all the off-court issues, basketball fans were eagerly waiting to see Damian Lillard finally play hoops. The superstar point guard eventually suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time on Sunday against the LA Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks’ two-time MVP also appeared for the first time after missing the team’s first two preseason games. Fans at Crypto.com Arena had the first opportunity to see Milwaukee’s much-vaunted 1-2 punch.

Expand Tweet

In 22 minutes against the Lakers, “Dame” had 14 points on 3-10 shooting, including 2-7 from behind the arc. He added three assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Also read: Damian Lillard’s wife moved to $2,700,000 home while living separately for 10 months in the same city: Reports