Damian Lillard’s wife moved to $2,700,000 home while living separately for 10 months in the same city: Reports

In a surprising move, Damian Lillard filed for a divorce from his wife and mother of his three children, Kay'La Hanson. The superstar guard filed for a divorce just a few days after the Portland Trail Blazers sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade that also featured the Phoenix Suns.

Even though he has a golden opportunity to win his first NBA championship, it seems Damian Lillard's off-court life is complicated. The couple has reportedly lived in separate houses since late 2022 and they have cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the main reason for the divorce.

Lillard and his wife started dating during their college years at Weber State University in Salt Lake City and got married in September 2021. After just two years, they decided to go their separate ways.

"The filing would suggest that in December 2022, Kay’La Lillard moved into a $2.7 million West Linn home, while Damian Lillard remained in the couple’s $7.7 million West Linn mansion. According to filings, Lillard moved in September of this year to a home in Tualatin," Sophie Peel of the Willamette Week reports.

Over his 11-year stint with the Blazers, Damian Lillard purchased a mansion in Tualatin, which cost him $7.7 million. The purchase took place in July of 2017 and the property is next to Willamette River in Oregon.

As per the report, Lillard's wife moved to the couple's second house, another mansion in West Linn, which the superstar guard purchased in 2015 after signing a five-year extension with Portland, worth $120 million. Lillard bought the house for $2.7 million.

What is Damian Lillard's personal life?

Damian Lillard grew up in Oakland and played high school basketball at St. Joseph Notre Dame before moving to Weber State University, where he graduated with a degree in professional sales.

Lillard is an 11-year NBA veteran, and he is one of the few athletes that have managed to combine a successful career in both basketball and rap music. The Bucks' newest addition performs under the nickname D.O.L.L.A. and has released 14 songs and five albums. He has also endorsement deals with top brands, like Foot Locker and Spalding, as well as a sneaker deal with Adidas.

During his high school days in Oakland, he struggled to find his place on the basketball team and had to work hard to prove that he deserved a chance to join the team.

"I always look at struggles as an opportunity to show my true character. When things go great, there's a lot of praise that goes along with that. A lot of people give you a lot of credit. They speak highly of you on social media, TV. 'Oh Dame had 60, Dame had 50. 'They speak really highly of you," Damian Lillard told media after a road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021, via Bleacher Report.

"But I think it says more when you're going through something and s**t is kind of hitting the fan, and you're struggling and everybody's got something to say. And to me, the real ones, they can keep on trucking and keep on going and still find a way to get the job done," he added.

Fast forward to today, Damian Lillard has overcome the struggles early in his high school days and then during his early years in the NBA. Finally, he has a chance to contend for his first NBA championship with a competitive roster alongside Greek Freak.