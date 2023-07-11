Scoot Henderson has already impressed Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups with his work ethic- "He plays his b**t off"

Scoot Henderson wowed the Thomas and Mack Center crowd in his debut with the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA’s Summer League on Friday. If not for a shoulder injury that cut his night short, he would have put up better numbers.

Chauncey Billups was the least surprised by Henderson’s great start to his pro-basketball career. Here’s what the Blazers’ coach had to say about the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft:

“His [Henderson] attention to detail [is most impressive]. He just wants to be great, man. He asks a lot of questions. He’s a great student [of the game]. He plays his b**t off.

Behind the curtain, he is ultra, ultra-competitive. Most would think that most NBA players are like that, but they’re not. This dude wants to compete every single night and he wants to learn, so I just love him.”

Scoot Henderson’s competitiveness jumped right out when his G League Ignite squad battled Victor Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 team in two exhibition games. Henderson went after Wembanyama without hesitation. He showed playmaking, explosiveness, leadership and big-game potential.

Leading into the draft night, Henderson proudly insisted that he deserved to be the No.1 pick over the French phenom. Many were convinced that he didn’t just say it to put on a brave front. They believed that Henderson thought he was on the same level, if not better than the eventual top pick of the draft.

Scoot Henderson’s most glaring weakness is his outside shooting. He made 42.9% of his shots, including just 27.5% from behind the arc. Opposing teams will promptly take advantage of this, which is why the rookie has been working to improve his shot.

Henderson working out with Steph Curry, the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, will only raise his game to a different level.

Scoot Henderson could play in the Summer League against Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets

Scoot Henderson suffered a right shoulder injury in his Summer League debut against the Houston Rockets. He had a fast start, which had the Thomas and Mack Center rocking. Henderson dropped 13 of his 15 points to jumpstart Portland’s campaign.

An unfortunate right shoulder injury in the third quarter, however, forced him to leave the game early. He had 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal when he left for good.

Henderson reportedly went for an MRI to check the extent of the injury. He missed a marquee matchup with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Portland’s highly-touted rookie watched from the sidelines as the Blazers ended the Spurs’ three-game winning streak.

Scoot Henderson, though, could be available in the Portland Trail Blazers' next game. He could face No. 2 pick Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets in another highly-anticipated battle between the top names from this year’s draft.

Charlotte picked Miller over Henderson, which should give Portland's rookie added motivation to play well against the Hornets. If he's available, expect the G League standout to put on a show.

