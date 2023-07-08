Scoot Henderson injury update - Portland Trail Blazers star to undergo an MRI hoping for no dislocation on the right shoulder

Scoot Henderson’s summer league could be over after just three-quarters of his debut for the Portland Trail Blazers. The No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft exited the third quarter due to a shoulder injury.

Chris Haynes had this to report about the latest on Henderson’s injury:

“Portland Trail Blazers No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after sustaining the injury today against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. There’s optimism it’s not a dislocation.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Portland Trail Blazers No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after sustaining the injury today against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT @BleacherReport . There’s optimism it’s not a dislocation. Portland Trail Blazers No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after sustaining the injury today against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. There’s optimism it’s not a dislocation.

The former Ignite superstar was superb in the game against the Houston Rockets. He played 21 minutes and finished with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal. Henderson came out like a house on fire, scoring 13 of his total points in the first quarter alone.

More than just the stellar numbers, it was the way Scoot Henderson led the Portland Trail Blazers that impressed most analysts. He found the right blend of scoring and playmaking and showed an enviable ability to get to the rim almost anytime he wanted to.

Teg🚨 @IQfor3 Scoot Henderson in the first quarter of his first Summer League game:



13 points | 3 rebounds | 3 assists | 73% shooting



3rd Pick??? Scoot Henderson in the first quarter of his first Summer League game: 13 points | 3 rebounds | 3 assists | 73% shooting3rd Pick??? https://t.co/T05yPlBQo0

The Blazers will exercise extreme caution regarding Henderson’s injury. Whether the MRI comes out negative or not, basketball fans may not see him until he has fully recovered.

Portland seems to be unfortunate when it comes to summer league games. Last season, Shaedon Sharpe, their first-round pick, also injured his shoulder before the halfway point of the Blazers’ first game. Sharpe was forced to sit out until the start of the regular season.

Scoot Henderson looks ready to be the Portland Trail Blazers' starting point guard

Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers franchise player, is already halfway out of Rip City. The seven-time All-Star seems hell-bent on taking his talents to South Beach after years of playoff failure in Portland.

With Lillard likely playing elsewhere next season, the stage is set for Scoot Henderson to take over. The Blazers couldn’t have given him a better runway to take off as a result of “Dame’s” desire to play for the Eastern Conference champs.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"‘He just wouldn’t go,’ a person familiar with Lillard’s thinking told Sportsnaut. ‘He just wouldn’t report.'… ‘I don’t think the other team would trade for him… If Damian Lillard lands with a team other than the Miami Heat, he won't report to training camp, per @MarkG_Medina "‘He just wouldn’t go,’ a person familiar with Lillard’s thinking told Sportsnaut. ‘He just wouldn’t report.'… ‘I don’t think the other team would trade for him… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… If Damian Lillard lands with a team other than the Miami Heat, he won't report to training camp, per @MarkG_Medina "‘He just wouldn’t go,’ a person familiar with Lillard’s thinking told Sportsnaut. ‘He just wouldn’t report.'… ‘I don’t think the other team would trade for him… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ETxLoXRUMH

Henderson falling to third in this year’s draft will give him a huge chip on his shoulder. He was convinced that he should have been taken first. Instead, the Charlotte Hornets wouldn’t even make him the No. 2 pick.

Among the first three names called in the draft, it seems like Henderson is the most ready to become the franchise player. He has said all the right things regardless of the situation and has also shown his readiness with his performance on the court.

Also read: Watch - Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe show instant chemistry for a massive dunk

Poll : 0 votes