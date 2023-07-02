Watch - Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe show instant chemistry for a massive dunk

The Portland Trail Blazers had a good night during the 2023 NBA Draft, as they selected Scoot Henderson (first round, third pick), one of the most highly regarded players in his draft class.

As the anticipation for Henderson's NBA debut continues, a highlight play was uploaded on Twitter.

Here's the video:

The highlight involved a nice-looking bounce pass by Henderson to a cutting Shaedon Sharpe to end the play with an explosive dunk. The highlight showcased a simple but effective play from the rookie to help build chemistry with his new teammate.

Last season, for the G League Ignite team, Scoot Henderson averaged 16.5 points per game (42.9% shooting, including 27.5% from the 3-point range), 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds. Henderson gained traction from the media and scouting reports due to the versatile game he plays at the offensive end.

Scoot Henderson is listed at 6' 2", playing the point guard position, as he has the skill set in scoring, rebounding and being a quality playmaker at the half-court.

Looking back on draft night, the Portland Trail Blazers made the smart decision to pick Henderson. That's due to the fact that Damian Lillard's long-term plans with the team were still questionable at the time.

Henderson was previously envisioned as a dynamic pairing at the backcourt spot alongside Damian Lillard, as he has the potential to make an instant impact in the NBA. However, with Lillard's recent announcement of his preference to be traded before the upcoming season, the outlook is now different.

While it's still unclear whether Henderson will be the numero uno option and face of the franchise moving forward, the Trail Blazers still remain intent in having an electric player at point guard.

He may not be Victor Wembanyama or Brandon Miller, but Henderson has that complete package to his game that the other two lack in some areas.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson explains why he thinks he's the most prepared player in the draft

Following getting drafted third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, Henderson talked about how he stands out from the rest in his draft class.

"We play against pros every night and guys that killed college," Henderson said, "guys that killed overseas, guys that are going up and down in the league, coming down just to play against us, to show that they can dominate draft picks or whatever the case may be. That’s why I always say prepared."

With his NBA debut set, Scoot Henderson is all set to make an instant impact on the court as a rookie.

