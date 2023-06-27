Blazers considered Scoot Henderson for Paul George swap

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the center of offseason rumors, with NBA insider Howard Beck reporting recently that Portland briefly discussed trading for Paul George.

The potential deal involved Scoot Henderson for George. The Blazers drafted Henderson with the third pick in the last week's draft.

The trade discussions did not last long, however. There was no word on which side, the Blazers or LA Clippers, backed out of the potential swap first.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland would have had to utilize a sign-and-trade or dealt more assets to match salaries. George is set to make $45.6 million next season. He then has a player option for $48.7 in the following and final year of his current deal. George is 33 years old and has played 48, 54, 31 and 56 games in the past four seasons.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



No trade materialized The Blazers briefly discussed a Scoot Henderson for Paul George swap, per @HowardBeck No trade materialized The Blazers briefly discussed a Scoot Henderson for Paul George swap, per @HowardBeck No trade materialized https://t.co/uAGnOd0eAq

Other potential moves for Portland

Portland is reportedly active in trade talks. Recent rumors say they are trying to make trades to acquire players to give them a competitive roster in an effort to keep Damian Lillard happy and prevent him from demanding a trade.

Lillard has been the most discussed player this offseason. Reports say he will wait until after free agency to evaluate the Portland roster and wants to stay if the team has a roster that has a title chance. He also reportedly does not want to team up with multiple All-Stars on a super team.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issues statement on meeting with Damian Lillard: “I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issues statement on meeting with Damian Lillard: “I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”

Other NBA insiders said Portland is unlikely to trade Henderson. He will instead be used as a potential piece to persuade Lillard to stay. Many draft analysts had Henderson as the second-best prospect of the 2023 class. He has scoring ability and skills to contribute right away on the NBA level.

Other reports have also linked the Blazers to free agent Draymond Green. Most expect Green to return to the Golden State Warriors, but the Blazers may make him an offer. Green is an unrestricted free agent after opting out of his player option.

Portland will also need to decide on Jerami Grant. He played well in his shortened season with the Blazers. He is an unrestricted free agent, so the Blazers will have to offer him a big contract to keep him.

Poll : 0 votes