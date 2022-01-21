Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will head to the Fiserv Forum Arena for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. This is going to be the first encounter between the two teams this season.

The Bulls come into the game on the back of a thumping win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and dished out seven dimes to help the team snap their four-game losing streak. Nikola Vucevic also added 24 points and 12 rebounds to make things easier for the Bulls, who emerged victorious by a 117-104 scoreline.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks were also successful against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help the Bucks earn a 126-114 win on the night. Before grabbing a win in this game, the defending champions had suffered two consecutive defeats, which has pushed them to fourth position in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, January 21, 9:00 PM ET [Saturday, January 22,6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Chicago Bulls Preview

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this season. Despite having some of the most stacked units in their conference, the Bulls have outdone everyone's expectations and have momentarily claimed the number one seed in the East. However, off late, the team has been hampered by injuries and this is affecting their form, as they have lost four out of their last five games.

Lonzo Ball became the latest star to be ruled out of the team for a while. This leaves DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic with the responsibility of carrying the team ahead. Both are capable leaders and have proven their abilities this season. If the Bulls are to continue keeping their position at the top, the team will need both of them to be at their best until the end of the regular season.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has flourished in his time with the Chicago Bulls. The veteran has been putting up consistent performances and his brilliance has helped him become a part of the MVP conversations. DeMar ranked first among Eastern Conference guards in the third voting returns for the All-Star game. He looks immensely confident in his approach and will try to keep this running smoothly with LaVine and Ball out.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White, G - Ayo Dosunmu, F - Alfonzo McKinnie, F - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a disappointing run in the past couple of weeks. They have lost four of their last six games and this has pushed them below the third seed, which they have held for a long time. However, in an 82 game season, these periods do come by and being the defending champions, Milwaukee will certainly find a way to overcome this and perform well.

The win against Memphis was a positive sign and the team will be hoping to capitalize on this and continue putting up better performances. Going up against the Bulls is going to be a crucial game for them. However, with all of their stars in the team, the Bucks will fancy their chances and will go into the game with a lot of confidence.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had another brilliant regular season campaign. He is leading the MVP charts and recently also made his way into the DPOY list. The 27-year-old is averaging 28.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG and 6.1 APG in 38 appearances. He is coming off a strong 33 point performance over the Grizzlies. However, the Greek Freak will be hoping to better that and put up another monstrous performance over the Chicago Bulls in this fixture at home.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Bulls vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Bulls and the Bucks have both suffered a few setbacks in their past few games. Coming into this battle, both will be gunning to get to a win and improve their record. However, considering both of the available rosters, the Bucks look like the team that has all the resources needed to get to a win.

The Bulls will most definitely make things very difficult for the champions, but with Giannis playing the way he has this season, the Bucks will definitely be hoping to grab a win in this encounter.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bulls and the Bucks will be locally telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

