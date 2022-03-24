Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center for an NBA regular-season game on Thursday. In the only matchup between the two times this season, the Bulls were the side that prevailed. Zach LaVine went on to score 32 points to lead the way from the front as the Bulls walked out with a 128-112 win.

The Bulls' run of disappointment against the big teams continued as they lost their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, while also contributing with seven rebounds and seven assists.

For the Bucks, Jrue Holiday led the scoring as he racked up 27 points on 70.6 % shooting from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo also chipped in with 25 points and 17 rebounds as the Bucks secured a dominant 126-98 win.

The Pelicans also faced a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. CJ McCollum scored 27 points and looked to be in great offensive flow. Jonas Valanciunas also had a big night as he scored 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in 28 minutes. However, the Hornets put in a brilliant fourth-quarter performance and took a 106-103 win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, March 24, 8:00 PM ET [Friday, March 25, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls were one of the best teams in the NBA before the All-Star break. However, since then, they have not been at their best and have fallen fifth seed in the East. With 10 games left, the Bulls are 42-30 and are 4.5 games behind the Miami Heat.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have combined well together and despite their recent struggles, they can step up to the challenge in the playoffs. A big positive for the Bulls was the return of Patrick Williams and with him now available, the team will get more solid on the defensive end.

Going up against the Pelicans, the Bulls are in desperate need of a win. They are not far behind the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors and a setback could prove to be dangerous for them in their pursuit of making direct entry into the playoffs.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Alex Caruso, G - Zach LaVine, F - Javonte Green, F - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans started to show some life after the All-Star break. CJ McCollum really seemed to turn things around for the team and since being part of the team, he has been brilliant.

The Pels are only one game away from tying the LA Lakers for 9th place and when both teams play on Sunday, it is definitely going to be an exciting matchup to watch.

However, the Pels will have to first focus on the task in hand, which is getting the better of the Bulls. Several of their key players are out injured, but the team will focus on doing their best with what they have. McCollum and Valanciunas are coming off great games and if the duo are able to continue doing the same against the Bulls, they could certainly fancy their chances in this game.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham, G - CJ McCollum, F - Herbert Jones, F - Jaxson Hayes, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads - March 24, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Point Spread Point Spread Chicago Bulls 42-30 -115 Over 228.5 [-110] -1.5 New Orleans Pelicans 30-42 -105 Under 228.5 [-110] +1.5

The Chicago Bulls have not been in the best of form, but they still have a few games left to undo their mistakes. Their game against the Pelicans is going to be crucial for them as a loss could push them to a lower seed. They will come all guns blazing, but their opponents, the Pelicans, are also not an easy team to defeat, which is why the oddsmakers have given both teams an equal chances of winning.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

The total points have been under in the last 5 games when the Bulls have been favorites. The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 games The Bulls have lost their last 4 games on the road coming into this fixture

New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

The Pelicans have gone over the total points in 4 out of their last 5 games The Pelicans are 2-3 in their last 5 games at home CJ McCollum is averaging 26.1 PPG in the last 6 games

Bulls vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Bulls and the Pelicans game is expected to be a thriller as both teams will compete to get back to winning ways. However, considering the players available and the way the Bulls have played this season, they will be the favorites to get the better of the Pelicans on Thursday.

The Pelicans have a 6-4 record against the Bulls in the last 10 games

The total has been over in the last 6 meetings between the two sides.

The Bulls are the second-best three-point shooting team, while the Pelicans are twenty-seventh in terms of three-point shooting.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Pelicans game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bulls and the Pelicans will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Sun.

