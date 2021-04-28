Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for the final game of their season series.

It has been an unbelievable stretch of games recently for the Knicks, who had their nine-match win snapped on Monday by the Phoenix Suns.

The streak was the New York Knicks’ longest in eight years. Despite the loss, their confidence is sky-high and they should be a tough matchup for every team they face until the end of the season. The Knicks' 34-28 record has put them in fourth place in the East but they have the same record as the Atlanta Hawks who could take their place if they drop another game.

In their way is the Chicago Bulls team, which has won four of six games, despite All-Star guard Zach LaVine’s absence. The Bulls are inconsistent but Nikola Vucevic has given them an offensive option that they’ve never had before. The battle between him and the Knicks’ Julius Randle should be fun to watch.

The definition of consistency: Nikola Vucevic dropped his 8th 20-10 game as a Bull. He's been here one month. pic.twitter.com/iTpgwWBQLZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 27, 2021

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Injury Update

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have submitted two names to their injury report.

Zach LaVine didn’t join the team for this three-game road trip as he is still on the league’s health and safety protocols. He has been out for seven straight games now and the team hasn’t given an update as to when he could possibly return to action.

Facundo Campazzo #7 guards Zach LaVine #8.

Advertisement

Troy Brown Jr. is out dealing with a sprained left ankle. The Knicks game will be the fifth consecutive match he will miss because of the injury.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks placed two players on their injury report.

Alec Burks will not be playing against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Like LaVine, he’s in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and will miss his seventh straight contest.

Alec Burks #18 in action against Gary Trent Jr. #33.

Mitchell Robinson underwent right foot surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal. The third-year center hasn’t been in action since March 12 in Washington. The Knicks have no timetable for his comeback, but Robinson could potentially join the team very late in the season or in the playoffs, assuming they make it.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

LaVine’s starting spot has been granted to Garrett Temple and he will likely remain a starter against the Knicks. Backing him up are Tomas Satoransky and Denzel Valentine.

Advertisement

Lauri Markkanen and Thaddeus Young have been covering for Brown’s absence, and they should be playing important minutes on Wednesday.

New York Knicks

Nerlens Noel will be the New York Knicks’ starting center again with Robinson sidelined. He will be backed up by Taj Gibson, who will be playing against his former team.

"It's a blessing from God, I say all the time, to be a New York Knick"



Immanuel Quickley talks about his experience and his mentality in the Knicks' 8-game winning streak pic.twitter.com/gI1N5Ym8Va — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 22, 2021

With Burks out, Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose have been playing significant minutes and they will do so again versus the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White l Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Daniel Theis l Center - Nikola Vucevic

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel

Also Read: Why the LA Lakers have struggled since Anthony Davis' return