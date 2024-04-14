Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024

The Chicago Bulls head to Madison Square Garden on Sunday (April 14) to face the New York Knicks and close out their regular season campaign. They find themselves in the Play-in Tournament starting on April 16 alongside the tenth-placed Atlanta Hawks.

Chicago has been below the .500 mark for the majority of the season. Still, their string of wins in the second half of the season has seen them secure a play-in spot that gives them a chance to earn the No. 8 seed and book a date with the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Knicks are third in the East and a win on Sunday gives them a chance to get past the Milwaukee Bucks who take on the Orlando Magic. With 49-32, they are a better and more confident unit than the Bulls, but with the latter clinching the No. 9 seed in the East, this game gives both sides a chance to fine-tune their approach for the upcoming slate of games.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks betting tips, preview, starting lineups, and prediction

The Bulls vs Knicks skirmish is slated to tip off at 1:00 pm ET. The game will be televised on ESPN, MSG, and NBC Sports Chicago.

Spread: Bulls (+15), Knicks (-15)

Moneyline: Bulls (+800), Knicks (-1375)

Total (o/u): Bulls o215 (-108), Knicks u215 (-110)

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks preview

The Bulls head to the Big Apple on the back of a 129-127 win over the Washington Wizards. They have proved to be a stiff offensive outfit thanks to Coby White's relentless offense, and DeMar DeRozan taking over with authority in the fourth quarter. They finally are getting some of their role players Javonte Green and Torrey Craig in the expected groove.

However, their bigger issue is the defense. Chicago is 16th in the NBA defensively as they allow roughly 114 points per game and are 14th in rebounding. They are still a work in progress when it comes to three-point shooting and will be hoping to better the 36.3% they are shooting at right now.

The Knicks, sans Julius Randle, are still a bonafide threat. Like the Bulls, they are an offensive powerhouse and they have Jalen Brunson showing why he was the guard the Knicks needed. Their defense has been rock solid as they are second in the league giving up just about 108 points per game. At 36.5% from beyond the arc, they are one of the sides that live and die by their three-point shooting.

Both teams have met thrice this season, and New York has a 2-1 lead. Overall, the Windy City leads the Knicks 128-117 in 245 regular season games.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineup, rotations, and substitutions

The Chicago Bulls will likely stick to the same unit as the last game. Onuralp Bitim slotted in as PG for the injured Ayo Dosunmu who is ruled out of Sunday's clash. Coby White takes over SG duties. DeMar DeRozan returns at SF, Torrey Craig at PF, and Nikola Vucevic at C.

Alex Caruso is listed as questionable, and will likely be sidelined for the clash, as will be backup big Andre Drummond. Javonte Green, Jevon Carter, and Adama Sanogo will be their bench options.

New York will field their usual starting five with Jalen Brunson at PG, and Donte DiVincenzo at SG. Josh Hart at SF, OG Anunoby at PF, and Jericho Sims at C. Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovich, and Alec Burke are their role players.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson is the most profitable bet as he heads into the matchup with an o/u of 31.5 on points. Josh Hart has the best odds for a triple-double. Donte DiVincenzo has the best chance of being the second-best scorer in the game with an o/u of 18.5.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks prediction

The Knicks are looking to finish better in playoff seeding, while the Chicago Bulls are aware that the outcome of the game on Sunday doesn't necessarily change the fact that they play the Hawks in the play-in. Chances are that they will rest their top players or put them on minutes restriction — something they didn't do in the preseason. Expect a win for the Knicks here as they look to punch up.