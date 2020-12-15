Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - December 16th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The OKC Thunder and Chicago Bulls have young squads led by newly appointed coaches, and the two playoff hopefuls will lock horns in an NBA Preseason 2020-21 game on Wednesday. Chicago Bulls Head Coach, Billy Donovan will be expecting to get a win against his former team, while the OKC Thunder will look to continue their good preseason form.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs. OKC Thunder | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 16th, 8:00 PM ( Thursday, 6:30 AM IST )

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Both teams were victorious in their first NBA preseason games, with the Chicago Bulls upsetting the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder earned a comfortable win over the San Antonio Spurs. Fans will be treated to a delightful matchup between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zach Lavine, who will be leading their respective teams in the 2020-21 NBA season.

OKC Thunder Preview

Thunder Shows Carryover in First Preseason Matchup

Full Game Recap ⤵️ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 13, 2020

The OKC Thunder were quite active this offseason, as GM Sam Presti made some major adjustments to the squad to stack up multiple first round picks for the future. The team's fortunes will be in young point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's hands and he showed great promise last season.

There is little chance that the OKC Thunder will make the playoffs this season considering how young their roster is. The team's objective would be to see their young players develop under new head coach Mark Daigneault. A win against Chicago Bulls would serve as a perfect confidence booster, ahead of the 22nd December start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Key Player- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Seven

After two promising years in the NBA, OKC Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will aim to clinch an All-Star berth this season. The youngster finished with an average of 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists last season, and also showed grit on the defensive side of the ball. Gilgeous-Alexander had a strong outing against the San Antonio Spurs in the first preseason game and will look to carry that momentum against the Chicago Bulls as well.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

George Hill, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Isiah Roby, Mike Muscala

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine looked terrific (23 points in 27 minutes) leading the way to preseason W.



📰 // @SamSmithHoops Game Recap: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 14, 2020

The Chicago Bulls have one of the youngest starting lineups in the league and the front office has tasked highly coveted coach Billy Donovan with taking them to the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Bulls play in the Eastern Conference, which is stacked with title contenders. As a result, it will be difficult for the 6-time champions to clinch a playoff berth. The Chicago Bulls will need to improve defensively, as it has been an area of concern for the team in the last few years.

The Chicago Bulls have enough firepower to overcome a young OKC Thunder team, and Billy Donovan will expect his team to take care of business on Wednesday.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Coby White, Zach Lavine, Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markannen, Wendell Carter Jr.

Bulls vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls will be the overwhelming favorites in this fixture, due to their experienced starting lineup. The OKC Thunder don't have multiple reliable options for scoring and playmaking, which will put them at a serious disadvantage in this contest. The Bulls should comfortably come out on top unless the young Thunder team does the unexpected and ends up getting the win.

Where to Watch Bulls vs Thunder

The match can be streamed on Fubo TV, Hulu and YouTube. Locally, fans will be able to catch the game on NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Oklahoma. You can also watch it on the NBA League Pass.

