Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - January 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The reeling Chicago Bulls will complete their three-game road trip at Paycom Center in a matchup with the OKC Thunder on Monday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Windy City outfit suffered one of their worst defeats of the season at the hands of the youthful Orlando Magic team. Without Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the Chicago Bulls could just not get going against the relentless energy of the home team.

DeMar DeRozan was prolific yet again with 41 points but he’s going to need more help. They have now lost their last five games away from United Center.

The OKC Thunder is in an even worse situation than the Chicago Bulls. The Thunder have lost five straight games, including 10 of their 11 games. Their defense, which has been mostly solid this season, has regressed. The defense has ranked second-worst in the NBA in that span.

NBA Australia @NBA_AU



@JoshGiddey finished with 8PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL



#ThunderUp #NBA75 The @okcthunder fought valiantly but couldn't manage to come away with the W in CLE, going down 94-87.@JoshGiddey finished with 8PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL The @okcthunder fought valiantly but couldn't manage to come away with the W in CLE, going down 94-87. @JoshGiddey finished with 8PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL#ThunderUp #NBA75 https://t.co/dmstDMRDjx

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another big night, but the OKC Thunder will need more from everyone to get out of their slump. Their commitment and execution on defense has to get back to normal if they want to be more competitive.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, January 24th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 25th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Chicago Bulls Preview

Enter captionInjuries to several key players have greatly affected the Chicago Bulls in the last few weeks. [Photo: Chicago Tribune]

The Chicago Bulls badly need a few reinforcements. Zach LaVine, who has now missed five straight games, was originally listed as questionable before the game against the Magic. However, the Bulls have since confirmed he might feature. His potential return against the OKC Thunder will be great news for the struggling team.

Nikola Vucevic finished with a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, but took 19 shots to get the result. He was 4-19 from the field and was outplayed by Magic youngsters Wendell Carter Jr. and Moe Wagner. Without a few of their best players, the Chicago Bulls will need more from their star big man.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has greatly deserved and then some of the $26 million that the Chicago Bulls are paying him this season. When available, no one on the team has been as consistent and as valuable. He has also made the Bulls one of the most difficult teams to beat in close-game situations because of DeRozan’s big-game abilities.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral DeMar DeRozan tonight:



41 Points

5 Rebounds

3 Assists

2 Steals

71% FG DeMar DeRozan tonight:41 Points5 Rebounds3 Assists 2 Steals71% FG https://t.co/ZDvpkKOwyL

In the last five games since Zach LaVine went down with an injury and Lonzo Ball set for surgery, the four-time All-Star has been even better. With consistent double-teaming from opponents, he has risen to the occasion with averages of 30.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

There’s something wrong with the All-Star game this season if the veteran forward is not selected.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have to solid defensively again to be more competitive. [Photo: Twitter]

The OKC Thunder offense has not gained traction for much of the season. They have consistently ranked as one of the worst in offensive rating. It has been their defense that has allowed them to be competitive and even caused a few upsets. With the offense remaining inept and the defense now joining it in misery, things have looked ugly in Oklahoma City basketball.

On nights when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the lone player hitting his stride, the OKC Thunder is almost unwatchable. Josh Giddey, who has been terrific this season, has struggled of late. Ditto for Lu Dort. If they are unable to provide support, the front office can only take consolation that their development will be an even more important gain than wins.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the OKC Thunder’s lone bright spot in the last 11 games. He is averaging 23 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds. Given how regularly the Thunder muddle up their offensive plays, it’s almost unbelievable the 23-year-old combo guard is still putting up his numbers.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs the Cavs



29 points (led the team)

9 rebounds (led the team)

6 assists (led the team)

3 steals (led the team)

1 block (tied for team lead)



Shai has scored 29+ in 5 of his last 7 games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs the Cavs29 points (led the team)9 rebounds (led the team)6 assists (led the team)3 steals (led the team)1 block (tied for team lead)Shai has scored 29+ in 5 of his last 7 games.

The OKC Thunder have a stud on their hands and have shown to be more than capable of leading the franchise. More than his already impressive game, it has been his leadership and confidence that has rubbed off on his teammates.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Lugentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Bulls vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls just lost to a similarly young team in the Orlando Magic and could encounter the same problems against the Thunder. However, with Zach LaVine expected to be back, DeMar DeRozan will have his scoring partner.

Chicago should have more than enough to ease past Oklahoma in this game.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Thunder game

Also Read Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Oklahoma and NBC Sports Chicago.

Edited by Arnav