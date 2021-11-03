Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will battle the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls, for lack of a better word, are running hot this season. They seem invincible at the moment. Having won six of their seven games, Zach Lavine and co seem to be doing everything right.

Their defensive rating (101) is fifth-best in the league, while their offensive rating (110.6) is seventh-best. That has helped the Bulls move top of the league, tied with the Miami Heat and the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, who are 5-2 on the season, have also impressed. The depth of their roster is impressive. The likes of Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Danny Green have stepped up to win games for the team in the absence of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

That has made the 76ers a bonafide playoff contender. Although their defensive rating (107.5) has fallen since the previous season, their offensive rating has improved significantly.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine, the top scorer for Chicago, has been marked as available for this game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Having played the game against the Boston Celtics with a sprained left thumb, his return comes as a huge sigh of relief for the team. The only two players on the Bulls' injury list are Coby White and Patrick Williams.

Williams, while playing against the New York Knicks, tore the ligaments in his left wrist. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he will miss the rest of the season. In his article, Adrian wrote about Williams:

"Williams is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, the source said. The Bulls announced a four- to six-month timeframe for Williams' recovery following surgery."

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Williams Out Ligament tear in left wrist Coby White Out Left shoulder recovery

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers will play against Chicago with four of their key players missing. While Ben Simmons, who is yet to make an appearance this season, is listed as out due to personal reasons, his return date remains unclear. Tobias Harris, who missed the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and will not play again until he tests negative.

Danny Green, meanwhile, has also been listed as out after he left the game early on Monday due to left hamstring tightness. Grant Riller, who like Simmons is yet to make an appearance this season, is expected to make a comeback after several weeks of rehabilitation.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Personal Tobias Harris Out Health and Safety protocol Danny Green Out Left hamstring tightness Grant Riller Out Left knee recovery

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls, with six wins behind them, seem to have found their perfect lineup. Billy Donovan should start the backcourt, with Lonzo Ball playing point and Zach Lavine as the shooting guard. Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan, who is playing impressively, could start in the frontcourt alongside Nikola Vucevic and Javonte Green.

Philadelphia 76ers

With both Danny Green and Tobias Harris sitting out, the Sixers will need a replacement in the frontcourt. Coach Doc Rivers could start Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz alongside Joel Embiid up front. Meanwhile, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey will likely start in the backcourt.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Georges Niang | Center - Joel Embiid.

