Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 24, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Chicago Bulls on Monday, with the reeling Eastern Conference foes each looking to snap lengthy losing streaks.

Ad

Despite entering the season with NBA title aspirations, Philadelphia (20-36) continues to plummet in the East standings. The veteran squad has lost an NBA-worst seven consecutive games, dropping to 12th place. It most recently fell 105-103 during Saturday's home clash against the Brooklyn Nets, its second loss in three games against Brooklyn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Injuries have plagued the Sixers all season. Two members of its Big 3, Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Joel Embiid (knee), are on its injury report entering Monday. While both are considered questionable to play, Embiid is reportedly "exploring alternative options" for his nagging left knee injury, including surgery.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2023 MVP has been limited to 19 appearances, frequently implementing load management and taking injections. However, amid waning production, his campaign could be approaching its conclusion. That would likely put additional pressure on his oft-injured co-star Paul George to pick up the slack for a potential play-in push.

Conversely, Chicago (22-35) is clinging to the East's final play-in spot. However, the rebuilding squad has lost six straight contests, including Saturday's 121-117 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Ad

Ad

The Bulls were projected to fall out of their play-in position after moving on from star shooting guard Zach LaVine at the trade deadline. However, the Nikola Vucevic-led squad has faced little competition from the East's back end.

Nevertheless, one team has to emerge victorious on Monday and halt their losing skid. The matchup marks the sides' third of the season, with Philly holding a 2-0 advantage.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers

odds, preview and prediction

The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers' clash is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ad

The game will be broadcast on NBCS-PH and CHSN. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Moneyline: Bulls (+135) vs 76ers (-160)

Spread: Bulls +3.5 (-110) vs 76ers -3.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): o231.5 (-110) vs u231.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

Despite being in contention for play-in spots, Chicago and Philly have been among the worst teams on both ends of the floor.

Ad

The Bulls rank 22nd in offensive rating (111.4) and 27th in defensive rating (116.1). On top of starting a defensively-challenged center in Vucevic, they are utilizing a three-guard starting lineup featuring Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball and Coby White.

Rookie forward Matas Buzelis has also received extended playing time since the trade deadline. However, the raw, athletic prospect has delivered inconsistent production.

Chicago has lacked a bona fide No. 1 scoring option since moving on from LaVine. Giddey is averaging a team-best 18.2 points per game during the team's six-game losing streak, with White and Vucevic battling inefficiency.

Ad

As for the Sixers, they rank 23rd in offensive rating (111.1) and 24th in defensive rating (115.2). Maxey (24.8 ppg) has led the squad during its seven-game losing skid. However, George has struggled mightily, averaging just 11.9 ppg. Meanwhile, Embiid has scored 15 or fewer points in consecutive outings for the first time in almost four years.

If Maxey and Embiid are sidelined on Monday, fourth-year guard Jared Butler and forward Guerschon Yabusele will be of increased importance. Meanwhile, wings Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr. should receive additional shot attempts.

Ad

Yabusele and Grimes have been two of the Sixers' few bright spots. However, they can't replace their top-heavy team's star power.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers projected starting lineups

With Embiid and Maxey's statuses uncertain, Philly's starting lineup could be as follows:

PG: Tyrese Maxey (GTD)/Jared Butler SG: Quentin Grimes SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. PF: Paul George C: Joel Embiid (GTD)/Guerschon Yabusele

For Chicago, White (ankle) is listed as probable, while forward Patrick Williams (quadriceps) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) are out. So, the Bulls could utilize the following starting unit:

Ad

PG: Josh Giddey SG: Lonzo Ball SF: Coby White (GTD)/Kevin Huerter PF: Matas Buzelis C: Nikola Vucevic

Editor's note: These are projected starting lineups and could change as players' availabilities are updated closer to game time.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Vucevic's points prop is 18.5. Despite struggling with efficiency, the two-time All-Star has scored 21-plus points in two of his last three games. So, he should hit the over against Philly's sub-par defense and potentially undersized lineup.

Ad

Meanwhile, George's points prop is also 18.5. The nine-time All-Star has tallied 17 or fewer points in eight straight contests. Thus, it makes sense to bet the under until he breaks out of his prolonged offensive slump.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Despite being banged up, Philly should be more motivated to snap its losing streak than Chicago and has the homecourt advantage. So, it should prevail while covering the spread (-3.5). However, given the teams' recent performances, neither is a safe bet.

Ad

Additionally, the sides appear unlikely to surpass their over/under point total (231.5). The Sixers and their opponents have failed to do so in four consecutive outings.

Also Read: Sixers analyst gives two reasons why Joel Embiid should not play the rest of the season to recover nagging injuries

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.