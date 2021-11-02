Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will battle the Philadelphia 76ers on November 3rd for the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season. While the home team is 5-2 without Ben Simmons, the Bulls are accumulating victory after victory. Even with Joel Embiid still recovering from an injury and the team lacking a key defender, the Sixers have been able to play some impressive basketball. The city of Philadelphia is in for a treat on Wednesday when the two behemoths battle to assert their supremacy in the league.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 3rd, 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 4th, 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Chicago Bulls Preview

In the game against the Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls started with three shots from downtown by three different players. They thus established early on that they would be lethal if left unguarded anywhere on the court. The team went on to knock down thirteen threes in the game with a success rate of 41.9%. In comparison, they shot 38.2% in their previous 6 games of the season.

Playing against two playoff contenders back to back - the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics - Chicago put on two very different performances. While against the Jazz, they played a high-pressure defense preventing them from scoring too much, the Celts were able to sweep the Bulls for three quarters. But in the final quarter of the game, Chicago limited Jayson Tatum and Co. to 11 points while scoring 39 themselves.

At the moment, the Chicago Bulls have the best record. They have not only punished weaker teams but held their fort against franchises that are considered to be championship contenders. However, playing the Philadelphia 76ers, who have one of the best centers in the league, will be a test of Chicago's might.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

Zach LaVine is easily the best player on the Bulls' roster, he is also perhaps the best scorer. But that being said, DeMar DeRozan is our pick as the key player against the Philadelphia 76ers. The reason for picking DeMar is simple: Zach, who has a tear on his left thumb, will not be as ferocious on defense or attack.

Meanwhile, Chicago's #11 is not only averaging more field goals than Zach but is also averaging the same points currently. One of the few remaining mid-range shooters, Rozan's tally of 25.6 points, while maintaing 49.3% field goals made, is the extra boost that the Chicago Bulls needed. He will undoubtedly be a crucial player against the Sixers.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Zach Lavine, G - Lonzo Ball, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Javonte Green, C - Nikola Vucevic.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

What happened against the Portland Trail Blazers must have put Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid's worries to rest. Even without Tobias Harris and Embiid, the top scorers for Philadelphia 76ers', on the court, the performance put up by the supporting cast was nothing less than magical. Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Georges Niang steamrolled Portland to add their fifth victory to the bag.

With Embiid having been rested in the last game, his return should be fruitful for Philly. The Shave, though, struggled defensively, allowing opponents to score 103.6 points per game. Their offense has been phenomenal, with their seven-game score reaching 112.1 points per game.

The Philadelphia 76ers are shooting 38.1% of their threes and 49.2% of their field goals. This efficiency and scoring prowess will come in handy against the formidable Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Embiid is clearly among the best centers in the game. His strength and presence have seemed invincible at times. Although with Simmons by his side, his scoring has certainly taken a dip from 28.5 points per game in 2020-21 to 21 points, he remains the best player on the Philadelphia 76ers roster.

This season, the 7'0" Philly giant has had to be a lot more active on defense, but that has proved to be an advantage for his squad. He is currently the best shot blocker in the Sixers with 1.7 blocks per game. Along with his defensive brilliance, Embiid has shot down 1.3 threes, 7.3 free-throws and 5.3 two-pointers per game.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Seth Curry, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Danny Green, F - Furkan Korkmaz, C - Joel Embiid.

Bulls vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers are both brilliant teams. The match will be full of adrenaline and will leave crowds gasping and groaning at every play. But seeing how incredible the Bulls have been this season, with the perfect balance of defense and offense, we predict that they will defeat the Sixers to add another victory to their kitty.

Where to watch Bulls vs 76ers

The Chicago Bulls vs Sixers game will be available locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can also watch the game online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by S Chowdhury