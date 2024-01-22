Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups, depth charts for Jan. 22, 2024

The Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns will stake their winning streaks when they meet on Monday night. This will be their last regular-season meeting of the season. The Bulls won back-to-back games, including a 125-96 ripping of the Memphis Grizzlies in their last one.

Meanwhile, the Suns are riding on a five-game winning streak, capped by their 117-110 win against the Indiana Pacers.

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns: Injuries

Chicago Bulls injury report for Jan. 22, 2024

The Bulls have a loaded injury list ahead of their game against the Suns. The most recent to be ruled out is high-flying Zach LaVine, who suffered a right ankle sprain.

The Athletic's Shams Charania has reported that LaVine is expected to miss up to two weeks of action, which means he might make a return either in late January or early February.

Torrey Craig (heel) and Lonzo Ball (knee) remain out, but the good news, according to Chicago-based reporters, is that both have begun jogging again as their imminent return nears.

Patrick Williams, the starting power forward, and Andre Drummond, the second-string center, are also on the injury list. However, Williams and Drummond are listed as "probable" due to a right ankle strain and lower back spasms, respectively.

Phoenix Suns injury report for Jan. 22, 2024

As previously reported, only two players are on the Suns' injury ahead of their game against the Bulls. Damion Lee has long been out of action this season due to a knee injury and is only projected to be making his season debut just before the regular season ends.

Meanwhile, Bol Bol is listed as "questionable," sitting out the previous night against the Indiana Pacers. He's expected to sit out as well against the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns: Projected starting lineups, depth charts

Chicago Bulls projected starting lineup, depth chart for Jan. 22, 2024

With Patrick Williams expected to play, the Chicago Bulls will likely keep their starting five of Williams, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, and Coby White

Here's their depth chart:

Point Guard Coby White Jevon Carter Shooting Guard Alex Caruso Ayo Dosunmu Small Forward DeMar DeRozan Dalen Terry Julian Phillips Power Forward Patrick Williams Terry Taylor Center Nikola Vucevic Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns projected starting lineup, depth chart for Jan. 22, 2024

The Phoenix Suns should keep their usual starting five of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic.

Here is their depth chart:

Point Guard Devin Booker Jordan Goodwin Shooting Guard Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Josh Okogie Small Forward Grayson Allen Keita Bates-Diop Nassir Little Yuta Watanabe Power Forward Kevin Durant Chimezie Metu Center Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns: Key match-up

Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan are expected to be the marquee match-up between the Bulls and the Suns.

Durant exploded for 40 points on an efficient 18-of-25 shooting ,including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc with nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in the Suns' 117-110 win against the Pacers.

Meanwhile, DeRozan is primed for a huge bounce back after scoring only 18 points on 7-of-20 shooting in the Bulls' blowout win against the Grizzlies.

Watch out, though, for the Bulls' second unit, which stepped up in their recent win, especially Andre Drummond and Ayo Dosunmu.

