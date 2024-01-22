Kevin Durant Injury Update: Will 2x NBA Finals MVP suit up vs Chicago Bulls? (January 22)

Kevin Durant will suit up for the Phoenix Suns when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Durant is not on the Suns' injury list ahead of the home showdown. However, two players are listed in their injury report.

Damion Lee remains out for the Phoenix Suns due to his knee injury, and as previously reported, he is only projected to return before the end of the regular season. Bol Bol, on the other hand, is listed as questionable for the game between the Suns and the Chicago Bulls due to a foot injury.

Bol Bol missed the Phoenix Suns' Sunday night game against the Indiana Pacers, and the likelihood, as projected by ESPN, is that he might sit out the tail end of their back-to-back home stand, too.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant began the year with a right hamstring soreness that sidelined him for three straight games.

There was no explicit mention of when and where Kevin Durant suffered his injury, but he likely got it when the Phoenix Suns took on the Orlando Magic on New Year's Eve. He logged in 39 minutes in that game, finishing with 31 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

Kevin Durant was ruled out when the Phoenix Suns opened 2024 against the Portland Trail Blazers the night after. He would miss the Phoenix Suns' next two matchups against the LA Clippers and Miami Heat.

Kevin Durant returned to action on Jan. 7 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Although he was supposed to be on a minutes restriction, he played 36 minutes, just within his average playing time this season, scoring 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one block.

Durant remained on the Suns' injury report ahead of their rematch against the Clippers, although he was listed as probable.

As expected, Durant showed up against the Clippers, playing for 35 minutes and finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block in a blowout Suns win.

Durant was eventually scratched off the Suns' injury report, and on Sunday night against the Pacers, he fired 40 points in a 117-110 win.

Streaking Suns, Bulls collide

Both the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns enter their Monday night clash with winning streaks intact.

The Bulls won back-to-back games, while the Suns are on a five-game winning run. You can check the preview for the game here.

