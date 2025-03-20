Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The game pits the Bulls (29-40), who are No. 10 in the Eastern Conference, against the Kings (35-33), who are No. 9 in the hotly contested Western Conference.

Chicago have won six games in their last 10 matchups. The team's previous game was on Wednesday, a 127-121 away loss against the Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Vucevic recorded 24 points, six rebounds and two assists. Coby White added 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Sacramento is on a two-game winning run since losing four in a row between Mar. 9-14. The Kings got an upset home win, 123-119, against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

DeMar DeRozan recorded 27 points, one rebound and four assists. Malik Monk added 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls injury report for March 20

The Bulls don't have an extensive injury list.

The Bulls' complete injury report:

Lonzo Ball: Out - Wrist

Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Left shoulder instability surgery- out till end of season

Sacramento Kings' injury report for March 20

The Kings have a couple of players listed on their injury report.

The Kings' complete injury report:

Jake LaRavia: Out - Illness

Zach LaVine: Out - Personal

Domantas Sabonis: Out - Sprained right ankle

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart for March 20

The Bulls are projected to go with the following lineup against the Kings: Tre Jones (point guard), Coby White (shooting guard), Josh Giddey (small forward), Matas Buzelis (power forward) and Nikola Vucevic (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Bulls' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tre Jones Coby White Josh Giddey Matas Buzelis Nikola Vucevic Josh Giddey Kevin Huerter Julian Philips Patrick Williams Zach Collins Coby White Dalen Terry Kevin Huerter Julian Phillips Jalen Smith Jevon Carter Talen Horton-Tucker Dalen Terry Dalen Terry E.J. Liddell Jahmir Young Jevon Carter Patrick Williams Zach Collins -

Sacramento Kings' starting lineup and depth chart for March 20

The Kings are projected to go with the following starting five against the Bulls: Malik Monk (point guard), Keon Ellis (shooting guard), DeMar DeRozan (small forward), Keegan Murray (power forward) and Jonas Valanciunas (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Kings' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Malik Monk Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Domantas Sabonis Devin Carter Keon Ellis Jake LaRavia Trey Lyles Jonas Valanciunas Markelle Fultz Malik Monk Doug McDermott Jake LaRavia Trey Lyles Keon Ellis Devin Carter Zach LaVine Isaac Jones Isaac Jones - Mason Jones Keegan Murray Doug McDermott Jae Crowder

The matchup is set for 10 p.m. ET broadcast live on NBCS-CA, CHSN and NBA TV. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

