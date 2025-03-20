Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Chicago Bulls are in the middle of a six-game road trip, resuming on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. It's a reunion for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who were teammates in Chicago from 2021 to 2024. LaVine was acquired by the Kings at the trade deadline, while DeRozan was sent to Sacramento in the offseason as part of a sign-and-trade.

Thursday's game will be the second and final matchup between the Bulls and the Kings. They had their first game on Jan. 12 at the United Center, with the Kings getting the 124-119 road win. The Bulls have been swept in the season by Sacramento just once in the last five years.

Both teams look different for this second matchup, with LaVine donning the Kings uniform. The hosts will also be without De'Aaron Fox, who was traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the LaVine deal.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Injury Reports

Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have two players on their injury report, as per ESPN. Ayo Dosunme has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury. He underwent surgery earlier this month and is expected to be healthy next season.

Lonzo Ball is set to miss another game with a wrist injury. He's out until at least March 27 unless there's an unexpected setback in his recovery. Ball has endured a ton of injuries since joining the Bulls. He played well this season, earning himself a new two-year deal.

Kings

Just like the Bulls, the Sacramento Kings are playing their second game of a back-to-back, so there could be additions to the injury report. CBS Sports has listed three players out for the Kings: Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and Jake LaRavia.

Sabonis has already been ruled out for at least 10 days with a sprained ankle. LaVine and LaRavia are out until March 20 due to personal reasons and illness, respectively.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Bulls

G - Tre Jones | G - Coby White | F - Josh Giddey | F - Matas Buzelis | C - Nikola Vucevic

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Coby White Ayo Dosunmu Josh Giddey Matas Buzelis Nikola Vucevic Tre Jones Lonzo Ball Julian Phillips Patrick Williams Zach Collins Jevon Carter Kevin Huerter Dalen Terry Emanuel Miller Jalen Smith Jahmir Young Talen Horton-Tucker E.J. Liddell

Kings

G - Malik Monk | G - Keon Ellis | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Keegan Murray | C - Jonas Valanciunas

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Malik Monk Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Domantas Sabonis Devin Carter Keon Ellis Jake LaRavia Trey Lyles Jonas Valanciunas Markelle Fultz Mason Jones Doug McDermott Isaac Jones Skal Labissiere Terry Taylor Jae Crowder Isaiah Crawford

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury, and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings game?

The Bulls-Kings game is scheduled for a 10 p.m. EST tipoff at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will be locally televised on the Chicago Sports Home Network and NBC Sports California. Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

