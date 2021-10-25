Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will lock horns with the Chicago Bulls in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game tonight at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors are coming off a 95-103 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. OG Anunoby shone with a 23-point game, but Luka Doncic's 27-point, 12-assist effort led the Mavericks to a win. The Raptors haven't had the best of starts to the new season, and are 1-2 currently.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, crushed Eastern Conference minnows Detroit Pistons 97-82 in their last game. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Nikola Vucevic contributed 15 points and 19 rebounds.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Point guard Coby White is expected to be out until at least November 15th, due to a shoulder injury.

Player Status Reason Coby White Out Shoulder

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

Small forward Yutu Watanabe has been sidelined with a calf problem. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam is likely to be out until November 1st because of a shoulder injury.

Player Status Reason Yutu Watanabe Out Calf Pascal Siakam Out Shoulder

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Off-season acquisition Lonzo Ball is set to retain his place as the team's starting point guard, while Zach LaVine is set to partner him in the backcourt. Swingman DeMar DeRozan should start at the 3.

Sophomore Patrick Williams put in a strong defensive performance, and also registered nine points and four rebounds in the Bulls' last game. He should pair up with European big Nikola Vucevic in the Chicago Bulls' frontcourt.

Alex Caruso has played a sixth-man role for the Chicago Bulls, and he and Javonte Green are likely to play a major chunk of minutes off the bench.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Defenses reacting appropriately when DeMar catches the ball. Defenses reacting appropriately when DeMar catches the ball. https://t.co/0Io4OGRCB3

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors should start Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet in the backcourt, while rookie forward Scottie Barnes is expected to be named as the team's starting small forward. OG Anunoby is likely to take a major leap this season. He has been deployed as the Raptors' starting power forward so far, which should be the case against the Bulls as well on Monday.

Precious Achiuwa will likely be the team's starting 5, with Khem Birch sharing minutes with him. Sviatsolav Mykhhailiuk, Goran Dragic and Dalano Banton will likely come off the bench to split minutes with the Toronto Raptors' starters.

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard: Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine; Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward: Patrick Williams; Center: Nikola Vucevic.

Toronto Raptors @Raptors We’re just happy to be home 🏠 We’re just happy to be home 🏠 https://t.co/1rPHA3a06E

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard: Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard: Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward: Scottie Barnes; Power Forward: OG Anunoby; Center: Precious Achiuwa.

Edited by Bhargav