Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls have won two straight games to start off their 2021-22 NBA campaign and now take on the Toronto Raptors. The Bulls saw six of their players produce double-doubles as Nikola Vucevic produced a commanding double-double to give them an easy victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, lost against Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks in their last game. OG Anunoby top scored with 23 points as Precious Achuiwa produced a double-double despite the loss. The Bulls will be looking to continue their winning start to the NBA campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Regular Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, October 25th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 26th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed a strong start to the season. They are one of the dark horses for the NBA championship this season and have a range of stars in their roster. Zach LaVine has started the season strongly and they have managed to produce victories despite Lonzo Ball currently looking unsettled.

Zach LaVine in action for the Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic looks set to continue his commanding start to the season while the addition of DeMar DeRozan has added the extra firepower they need to complete the squad. Alex Caruso has been a strong presence off the bench, and the Chicago Bulls are one of the favorites from the Eastern Conference to win the conference.

Key Player – Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has been the main playmaker for the Chicago Bulls thus far. He was stupendous throughout the last season and will be looking to lead the Bulls to a deep run into the Playoffs this season. In the three games thus far, LaVine is averaging 26.7 points, 4.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds. With all their stars fit and firing on all cylinders, the Chicago Bulls will be hoping for their fourth straight win this season.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Patrick Williams | C - Nikola Vucevic

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors were handed their second loss in three games by the Dallas Mavericks. Currently, five of their players are averaging more than 10 points per game but need someone to take charge. Fred VanVleet has not been in the best of shooting form, while Scottie Barnes is averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Gary Trent Jr. has been in commanding form from off the bench while Precious Achiuwa has also started the season strongly. Regardless, the area of concern appears to be their three-point shooting, something that they were especially poor at against the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player – Scottie Barnes

Jerami Grant needs to continue his form from the past few games to help a young Toronto Raptors team to the Playoffs this season. The fourth pick of the 2021 NBA draft, Barnes has been in top form thus far and has proven his potential already. He is currently averaging a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds per game and has been their best player. The Raptors will need a big Scottie Barnes performance to produce a victory.

Scottie Barnes in action for the Toronto Raptors against the Dallas Mavericks

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Goran Dragic; G - Fred VanVleet; F - OG Anunoby; F - Scottie Barnes; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Bulls vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are the obvious favorites to win this matchup. The Toronto Raptors have won just one of their three games while the Bulls are on a three-game unbeaten run that they will be confident of extending. Overall, they are the clear favorites for this matchup.

Where to watch Bulls vs Raptors?

Local coverage of the game will be provided by Bally Sports Southwest. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

