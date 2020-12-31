Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Match Preview - December 31, 2020 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls are once again set to face off against the Washington Wizards in a tantalizing clash within the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

Both teams have started out the season poorly and will be hungry to get the win, giving this game the potential to be an entertaining and fiercely competitive matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, December 31, 2020 - 5 PM ET (Friday, January 1, 2021 - 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls beat the Wizards 113-107 on Tuesday night, and there is no reason to believe they can't repeat that performance.

Coby White (averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 assists per game) and Otto Porter Jr. (13 points, 5.0 rebounds) have continued to impress on both ends of the floor. Rookie Patrick Williams, who had 12 points in Tuesday night's win, has continued to improve with every passing game. Overall, this team could be capable of making the NBA Playoffs by the end of the season.

In terms of injury news, Thaddeus Young (leg) will reportedly be available, but Lauri Markkanen (calf) is a doubt as per insiders.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has been in good form for the Chicago Bulls this season. In four starts this year, the 25-year-old has averaged 23.8 points, shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

LaVine was pivotal to the Bulls stealing the winning on the road against the Wizards last time out. It is likely that will be the case once again.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Otto Porter Jr., F Lauri Markkanen, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards' abysmal record speaks for itself. In four games played, the franchise has gone 0-4, and it can be blamed almost completely on their lack of defense, as they're giving up right at 120 points per game.

The franchise has no players who can be considered to be elite defenders whatsoever. What makes it worse is that there has been a lack of effort on the defensive end on far too many occasions. If the Wizards are truly serious about getting into the win column, let alone, reaching the playoffs, they need to address this issue immediately. Otherwise, this promises to be another year of uncompetitive basketball for the franchise.

Injury news is encouraging for the Washington Wizards. While Isaac Bonga is doubtful, Rui Hachimura is set to make his season debut against the Chicago Bulls, as per insiders.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is undoubtedly one of the best players on the offensive end in the NBA right now. The 27-year-old is averaging 32.0 points while shooting 46.3% from the field. While his shooting from beyond the arc has been a bit iffy (24%), he will likely find a groove soon enough.

The NBA’s second leading scorer last season getting set for his ninth season! 🐼 #WizSixers | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/x4IzMpVaUb — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 23, 2020

If the Chicago Bulls wish to sweep this two-game stand, they need to do their utmost to lock up Bradley Beal.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Thomas Bryant

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Match Prediction

The last time these teams met, it was a very close game right until the end, and it is likely that will be the case this time as well. But, given that the Washington Wizards have a key player returning, and Russell Westbrook is finally playing efficiently as well, they will be favorites to defend their homecourt and post their first win of the year from the Chicago Bulls.

Where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards

For those in the USA, this game will broadcast on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

