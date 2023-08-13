Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - August 13, 2023 | WNBA

The Chicago Sky are due to take on the Washington Mystics on Sunday afternoon. With the Mystics hosting the Sky at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington DC, we look forward to seeing what the home team can bring.

The Mystics are heading into this match-up after a fruitless two-game road trip. With back-to-back losses plaguing them, Washington found themselves falling further behind the Atlanta Dream in the East.

Meanwhile, the Sky are close behind the Mystics in the table with only one game separating the two teams. With Chicago also facing a two-game losing streak ahead of Saturday's matchup, the Sky will hope to break out of their negative momentum.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

The Sky have had some fairly solid players this season despite their underwhelming 12-17 record. The Sky are currently driven on the offensive end by their guard Kahleah Copper.

Copper has been putting up a team-high average of 19.0 points per game this season. She was fairly solid in their last few games with over 20 points in four of the last five games. However, her eight-point performance against the New Year Liberty in the last game may be a cause for concern.

Meanwhile, the Mystics will look to Brittney Sykes to be their primary focus on offense. Sykes has been averaging a solid 14.6 points per game this season. However, her performance in the last stretch of games has been less than inspiring.

In such a situation, Mystics guard Natasha Cloud may also prove to be a valuable asset. Cloud, who recorded a team-high 21 points in the loss against the Aces, could prove to be a valuable contributor in this home fixture.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Prediction

The Mystics may enjoy the upper hand with homecourt advantage. However, while considering the sheer negative momentum with which they are entering this fixture, Washington will need to settle into their groove early on.

Meanwhile, Chicago will have their hands full with getting their offense going. It is evident that the Sky will need to rethink their game plan after losing three of their games against the Mystics thus far while scoring very little in each game.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Potential Starting 5's

Chicago Sky

G - Marina Mabrey | G - Kahleah Copper | G - Courtney Williams | F - Elizabeth Williams | C - Alanna Smith

Washington Mystics

G - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough | G - Brittney Sykes | G - Natasha Cloud | F - Myisha Hines-Allen | F - Tianna Hawkins

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Where to Watch

You can watch the game on WNBA League Pass and on ESPN3.

