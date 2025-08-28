"Choker giving advice to chokers": Fans are not holding back as Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter share game-changing wisdom with Buffalo Bills coach

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter have some advice for Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott amid their preparation for the upcoming NFL season.In the fourth episode of the 2025 edition of HBO's &quot;Hard Knocks,&quot; McGrady and Carter had a conversation with McDermott about the Bills' upcoming campaign. The trio talked about how the team should prepare, considering having several young players on the roster.On Wednesday, the NFL shared on X a clip of McDermott's conversation with McGrady and Carter.Fans have mixed reactions to McGrady and Carter advising a coach of a different sport.&quot;Choker giving advice to chokers,&quot; a fan tweeted.I Hate Tim Bontemps @Banner19otwLINK@NFL @BuffaloBills @hbomax Choker giving advice to chokersTHE🥚 @TheRealElHuevoLINK@NFL @BuffaloBills @hbomax Two NBA greats bothering the bills… let them focus manLil' Joe @jrojr1971LINK@NFL @BuffaloBills @hbomax Advice for what ? How to run your team mates offWhile many were skeptical about the advice, some praised the wisdom shared by McGrady and Carter.ChadOps @ChadOpsCoinKekLINK@NFL @BuffaloBills @hbomax Always good to get some solid adviceMd Zeyaullah🇮🇳 @MdZeyaullah20LINK@NFL @BuffaloBills @hbomax Legends on round table meeting 🤝 Something interestingLokesh Pohiya @TweetByLokeshLINK@NFL @BuffaloBills @hbomax Legends in the house! Bills getting top-tier wisdom from T-Mac and Vince.&quot;Hard Knocks&quot; is a reality sports documentary series. Buffalo's preparation for the 2025 NFL season is the subject of the show's edition this year. The fourth episode was released on Tuesday. Episode 5 is scheduled to air on Sept. 2 before the Bills kick off the regular season on Sept. 7.In December, the Bills announced the addition of 10 new limited partners to their ownership group, which included former NBA All-Stars McGrady and Carter. According to the press release, the individuals were given non-controlling, minority interests.Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter share their experiences with the best NBA teamsBuffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott asked Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter about the &quot;common threads&quot; of the best teams they played on. The former NBA stars emphasized that every player stuck to their predefined roles throughout the season.&quot;When, collectively, you all understand that, alright, I know my role,&quot; McGrady said. &quot;Everybody knows their role and you stay within that and don't try to play outside of that, you have a hell of a team.&quot;Carter said:&quot;Yes. I feel like maybe I could do more for this team, but that's not role right now. The best teams I've been on is everybody understood their role and willingness to do it.&quot;McGrady played for six teams in his 15-year NBA career. He was a seven-time All-Star and won the scoring title twice. He retired in 2013 and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.Meanwhile, Carter played for 22 years. He suited up for eight teams and was named an All-Star eight times. He retired in 2020 before the NBA postponed the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was inducted into the HOF as part of the Class of 2024.