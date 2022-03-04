Chris Broussard believes LeBron James is not a Tier 1 superstar anymore: “He’s not the same LeBron”, says it’s easy to get numbers in today’s NBA

LeBron James’ status as an NBA superstar was questioned during Wednesday’s podcast episode “The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker.” Broussard said James’ inability to pull the LA Lakers out of their season-long rut speaks to him no longer being a Tier 1 superstar.

LeBron James is "not the same LeBron"

Analyst Chris Broussard said “The King” is not the same as he once was:

“He’s not the same LeBron,”

LeBron James is averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season. Although he has MVP-level numbers, his squad has been a disappointment. The Lakers (27-34) haven't won consecutive games in nearly two months.

Broussard argued that James' numbers do not make enough of an impact anymore, as it is “easy to get numbers in today’s NBA.” He said:

“There’s really very little resistance at the rim once you get there. And so, it’s just a different game and the numbers are different. But I had said, LeBron’s numbers may be the same but he’s not dominating the game like he always has.”

Even with all of the big names alongside James – Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard – LA still manages to struggle. This is a big reason Broussard argued LeBron is not the same anymore.

James, a four-time champion, four-time MVP and 18-time All-Star in 19 seasons, has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 1,354 games.

Fans often argue over which of “Miami Bron” or “Cleveland Bron” was more dominant. James managed to do the seemingly impossible on both squads. After leading a 3-1 Finals comeback against the Golden State Warriors in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his legacy thickened immensely.

James managed to bring a championship back to Los Angeles in 2020, but the “bubble” championship argument torpedoes that success.

In any case, his team's inability to succeed this year is surprising. The “LeBron James” effect on his teammates has simply not been seen. Broussard argued that his ineffectiveness in that regard is because:

“He’s not ball-dominating anymore, and, thus, he’s not able to control the game. But I don’t think he could be ball-dominant anymore for 35 minutes.”

Although James' stats have yet to show a slowdown, Chris argued that James' true clutch essence is dwindling. The energy LeBron once brought to the floor and the way he could influence his teammates are faltering, and LA is sinking as a result.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein