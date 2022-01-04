Listing Chris Paul's top 3 playoff games in terms of three-pointers made

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has had quite an elaborate career in the league. Prior to signing with the Suns, he played for the New Orleans Hornets, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. In the 2021-22 season, Chris Paul maintained his performance from last year's campaign, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and a league-leading 9.9 assists per game.

Although Chris Paul doesn’t take and make many three-pointers, the three-point shot is a weapon he can use at will. Paul can be lethal from deep when he has his mind made up, but more often than not, he prefers to be a distributor. In thirteen playoff appearances, Chris Paul has had some nights where he was unstoppable from beyond the arc.

Chris Paul’s three best playoff games in terms of three-pointers made

No.3: Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers – 7 3PM (2021 Playoffs)

Chris Paul played his first campaign for the Phoenix Suns in the shortened 2020-21 season. It was no surprise to see the Suns immediately being lifted into title contention. With Chris Paul at the helm, the Suns finished the regular season in second place in the Western Conference standings with a 51-21 record.

On June 30th, 2021, Chris Paul achieved a personal milestone by booking a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. The Suns held a 3-2 lead going into Game 6 against the LA Clippers when Chris Paul showed up to close out the series. Paul missed only one shot from distance in the second quarter and went on to shoot a perfect five of five from deep in the second half. He finished the game with 41 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. In 35 minutes, Chris Paul hit 16 of his 24 field goal attempts, making 7 three-pointers.

No.2: Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz – 8 3PM (2018 Playoffs)

On May 8th, 2018, the Houston Rockets hosted the Utah Jazz with a chance to secure a series victory. The Rockets held the top seed going into the playoffs after a strong 65-17 record in the regular season. Chris Paul and the Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round and were on the brink of doing the same against the Utah Jazz.

Chris Paul was surrounded by a strong unit, including his back-court partner James Harden. But that night was Chris Paul’s as he could not be stopped from deep. After missing two three-pointers in the first quarter, Paul went on to make eight three-pointers throughout the contest. In Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Chris Paul recorded a double-double with 41 points and 10 assists, shooting 80% from distance. The Rockets won the matchup, 112-102 and advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

No.1: LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 8 3PM (2014 Playoffs)

Chris Paul has had many memorable nights with the LA Clippers, including Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2014 Playoffs. The Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games prior to the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chris Paul spent 28 minutes on the floor and logged a double-double with 32 points and 10 assists. CP3 started the game with a perfect 5 of 5 from beyond the arc, right within the first quarter.

After three quarters, Chris Paul made 8 three-pointers, putting the game out of reach for OKC. A combined 54 points from Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant could not help the Thunder get past a red-hot Chris Paul. The “Point-God” did not see action in the fourth quarter, as the Clippers won comfortably by a 17-point margin. But the Thunder picked up their performance from Game 2 and ended up winning the series 4-2.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra