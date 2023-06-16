The potential waiver of Chris Paul from the Phoenix Suns has led to his high demand in the NBA free-agency market. And the 12-time All-Star is being pursued by both the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers. However, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes that Paul's arrival with the Lakers would shake up the league.

Perkins suggested that teaming up Paul with his friend LeBron James on the Lakers would unlock the full potential of Anthony Davis and motivate James to push forward in his pursuit of a fifth championship ring.

Perkins argued that Paul's addition to the Lakers' roster would give them the missing piece needed to reclaim their status as champions.

“Chris Paul to the Lakers would shake up the league," Perkins said on ESPN's "NBA Today." "You know why? We heard LeBron James talking about retirement, and we know damn well he’s not going anywhere. But what it did make me realize is that is he losing a little motivation right now.

"Pairing up with one of his great friends in the point guard, CP3 would give him that extra juice to say, ‘You know what? I’m excited about coming back to next season.’”

While some may question Paul's age (38) and his ability to perform at the same level, Perkins countered that landing Paul would be an easier and more beneficial move than acquiring players like Kyrie Irving or Fred VanVleet.

As the offseason progresses, NBA fans eagerly await the final decision regarding Chris Paul's new team. No matter which team he chooses – the Lakers or another team – his potential to influence will remain unrivaled.

Lakers monitoring Chris Paul situation, eager to pursue PG if Suns make move

The LA Lakers are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Chris Paul and are reportedly eager to pursue the star point guard if the Phoenix Suns waive or stretch him.

With the Lakers facing point guard issues during the playoffs, the addition of a playmaking floor general has become a top priority. There will be a vacancy in the Lakers' lineup as their current point guards, D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder, are set to turn into unbound agents.

Recognizing Paul's ability to run an offense and alleviate pressure from LeBron James, the Lakers see him as an ideal candidate to fill the role. The Lakers remain determined and watchful about acquiring Paul despite his expressing a desire to continue with Phoenix, owing to the belief that he can immensely contribute with his skills.

