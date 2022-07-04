Chris Paul vs. Russell Westbrook | An in-depth statistical dive into two incredible playmakers

Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are amazing playmakers who have dominated the NBA for more than a decade. Neither of them has won an NBA championship so far.

The two have met 39 times in the regular season, with Paul winning 23 of these games. They've also met twice in the playoffs. Westbrook has the edge in the playoffs, winning six out of nine games against his rival.

Chris Paul vs. Russell Westbrook - Offense comparison

CP3 is one of the best pure point guards in NBA history. His career average of 9.5 assists per game is one of the highest, and that's a big reason why he's been so valuable to teams.

Westbrook is also fantastic when it comes to keeping his teammates involved. He's also one of the most athletic and flashiest players in the league.

Chris Paul vs. Russell Westbrook - Offense comparison (Image via Sportskeeda)

While Westbrook has scored more points than Paul in their head-to-head matchups, the Phoenix Suns guard has been much more effective. Paul also has an advantage in assists per game.

Both have had multiple 30-point games against each other. Westbrook recorded 19 assists against Paul in 2016. CP3 has had three different 16-assists games against Westbrook.

Chris Paul vs. Russell Westbrook - Defense comparison

Paul has a reputation for being a great defender. Many considered Paul a fantastic perimeter defender for a large portion of his career. The defensive end of the floor is Westbrook's achilles heel.

Paul vs. Westbrook - Defense comparison (Image via Sportskeeda)

CP3 has been much more successful at stealing the ball than Russell Westbrook. He's averaged 2.6 steals in these contests and has had six steals on two different occasions.

Chris Paul vs. Russell Westbrook in the playoffs

Paul and Westbrook have met twice in the playoffs. It first happened in the 2014 Western Conference Semifinals when Westbrook and his Oklahoma City Thunder knocked Paul out in six games.

Paul was on the Thunder and Westbrook played for the Houston Rockets for their second meeting. Unfortunately for Paul, Westbrook won this series as well.

PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% FT% Chris Paul 22.0 5.1 9.9 2.2 0.1 50.0 44.0 82.1 Russell Westbrook 23.4 6.1 7.2 1.4 0.0 46.8 31.3 84.1

Both Paul and Westbrook stepped up their game and put on a great show in the playoffs. Even though Paul hasn't won a series against Westbrook yet, he performed at a high level in the matchup.

Considering that the Phoenix Suns could end another season at the top of the standings, we could see another matchup between these two point guards early in the playoffs.

