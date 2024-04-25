Christian Wood Injury Status: Looking at Lakers forward's condition for Game 3 vs Nuggets (April 25) 

LA Lakers forward Christian Wood will continue to be sidelined for the highly anticipated Game 3 of their Western Conference’s round-one matchup against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, on Thursday.

Christian Wood injury update

Christian Wood has been sidelined since mid-March due to rehabilitation from an arthroscopic knee procedure. Thus, even upon his return, the skilled big man may find himself confined to a minor reserve role. Throughout 50 regular-season appearances, with just one start, Wood maintained averages of 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game.

Wood was rumored to potentially return by Thursday's game. However, as of Wednesday, head coach Darvin Ham had not provided any updates on his availability.

According to Lakers team reporter Mike Trudell, both Jarred Vanderbilt and Wood were limited participants in Wednesday's practice, which notably excluded any full-contact drills.

Despite the absence of any substantial updates, Laker reporters and insiders shared video footage of Wood taking some shots after Wednesday's practice session. His next chance to participate will be in Game 4.

LA Lakers would benefit having Christian Wood back in the lineup

Christian Wood's return condition remains uncertain, and it's expected he will require time to regain his rhythm after an extended absence. Given these circumstances, it seems unlikely that Coach Ham would immediately thrust Wood into high-stakes action against a formidable opponent like the Nuggets.

Nevertheless, having a healthy Wood provides the Lakers with an additional option. This offers flexibility for Coach Ham to consider utilizing Wood if necessary.

During Wood's absence, Jaxson Hayes has assumed the backup center role and performed capably. However, in Game 1, Ham appeared hesitant to rely on Hayes, as the seven-footer only saw four minutes of playing time.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers?

The Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers will be aired nationally on TNT and Tru TV, with the game scheduled for tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

