CJ McCollum furious as officiating mistake costs Trail Blazers in 117-114 loss to Utah Jazz

CJ recorded 27 points, five rebounds and three assists as the Blazers lost late against the Jazz overnight

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was angry with the match officials during their Friday night showdown against the Utah Jazz (33-18) last night, after failing to call a goaltending action by center Rudy Gobert in the final few seconds of their 117-114 defeat.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell scored a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds left and Damian Lillard, who had 42 points and was in inspired form again, attempted to answer with a layup on the other end. Gobert's block was off the glass, but the referees made no call on the play.

McCollum scored 27 points on 10-23 shooting, including five threes, but his frustration was evident when observing his post-match media duties. During his interview, the 28-year-old revealed the magnitude of their decision - or lack thereof - at a crucial stage in the season where every win matters.

It cost us the game. We can't get it back. We're competing for a playoff spot. If you miss a call that is one thing. I just didn't like the explanation I got from them. The explanation I got p---ed me off, because there are three of you [officials] out there.

McCollum continued his interview by saying that referees should be fined accordingly by the league, when such blatant mistakes are being made - just like players themselves would.

It makes me think that they are not capable of doing their jobs the way they are supposed to be doing it. Which means they should be reprimanded, they should be fined accordingly. When we make mistakes, we're fined. They cost us a game that could cost people money. So, they should be fined accordingly, because that's terrible.

The defeat means the Blazers are now 24-29, with two intriguing games against the Miami Heat (34-17) and Memphis Grizzlies (26-26) before the All-Star break next week.