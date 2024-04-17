Cleveland Cavaliers' 5 biggest weaknesses as playoffs approach

The fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are set for a first-round playoff showdown against the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic, with Game 1 tipping off Saturday in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers (48-34) will look to redeem themselves following last year's embarrassing 4-1 first-round loss to the New York Knicks. Fortunately for Cleveland, it has a favorable matchup against a young Magic squad (47-35) that lacks playoff experience.

However, the Cavaliers limped into the playoffs, finishing with a 12-17 record post-All-Star break, narrowly avoiding the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. So, they have several concerns to address entering the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers' top 5 concerns ahead of the playoffs

#5. Below-average rebounding

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley

The Cavaliers have been a below-average rebounding team despite starting two big men (Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley). They ranked 29th in rebounds per game after the All-Star break (40.2), dropping their season-long ranking to 17th (43.3 rpg).

Notably, Mobley missed nine consecutive contests due to a left ankle sprain last month, with his absence highlighting Cleveland's lack of frontcourt depth.

Nonetheless, the team needs to step up its rebounding in the playoffs to avoid allowing opponents too many second-chance baskets.

#4. Questionable starting lineup fit

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff (left) and Cavaliers star guards Donovan Mitchell (middle) and Darius Garland (right)

While the Cavaliers have one of the East's most talented rosters, their starting lineup's fit remains questionable.

Their frontcourt consists of two non-shooting big men (Allen and Mobley), while their backcourt features two small defensively challenged guards (Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland). Meanwhile, their starting small forward and top offseason acquisition, Max Strus, is better suited as a shooting guard.

Thus, Cleveland's starting five lacks two-way versatility, making it easier for opposing teams to game plan against it in a seven-game playoff series.

#3. Defensive slippage

Cleveland Cavaliers star big man Jarrett Allen

Entering the All-Star break, the Cavaliers had the NBA's No. 2 defensive rating (110.3). However, post-All-Star break, their defensive rating cratered to 25th (115.5).

So, Cleveland's top-seven season-long defensive rating (112.1) is misleading. However, if the Cavaliers can come close to returning to their early-season defensive form, it should bode well for their chances of making playoff noise.

#2. Coaching adjustments

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff

The Cavaliers have been a formidable regular-season team under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, securing three consecutive winning seasons. However, questions remain about Bickerstaff's ability to make in-game adjustments.

Bickerstaff was severely outcoached by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau during last year's playoffs, with many questioning his lineups and game plans. So, he still has to prove that he can execute in the postseason. If the Cavaliers experience another early playoff exit, the 45-year-old will likely be on the hot seat this offseason.

#1. Donovan Mitchell's post-injury struggles

Cleveland Cavaliers star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell hasn't consistently played like his regular self since returning from a seven-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise in mid-March. The five-time All-Star reportedly required a platelet-rich plasma injection to address his discomfort. The injury has since caused him to move in and out of the lineup due to knee maintenance.

Additionally, Mitchell missed six games in late March after undergoing surgery to repair a nasal fracture. So, between his knee and nose injuries, he's been extremely banged up over the last month-and-a-half.

The 27-year-old closed the season with a 33-point performance against the Indiana Pacers on Friday before sitting out Sunday's season finale against the Charlotte Hornets. Nonetheless, he averaged just 18.5 points per game on 38.3% shooting over his final eight games after his initial March 13 return.

So, Cleveland will need him to get back to his typical elite scoring level to have a chance of winning its first playoff series since 2018.

Also Read: Cleveland Cavaliers defensive stalwart Jarrett Allen reveals his diet and regimen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback