Cavaliers defensive stalwart Jarrett Allen reveals his diet and regimen

Since entering the league in 2018, Jarrett Allen has proven to be one of the NBA's top two-way big men. The one-time All-Star recently opened up on his diet habits that allow him to maintain his high level of athleticism.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Allen touched on a wide range of topics. Among the things discussed was the work he puts in behind the scenes to keep himself ready physically.

After missing the first five games of the season, Jarrett Allen has been in the lineup every night for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He credits that to maintaining a healthy diet and keeping a low profile off the basketball court.

“I’m eating carbs," Allen told Medina. "Basically the nutritionists tell us to get carbs and all of these different kinds of vitamins in your body. When I’m at home, I don’t really do too much. I kick my feet up, watch TV or do something. But after a game, I’ll go into the facility to get treatment

I do stuff to make my body 10% better."

Allen has put together another strong campaign for the Cavaliers this season. He's averaging 16.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 62.7% shooting from the field.

Jarrett Allen does whatever is needed to help Cleveland Cavaliers succeed

Sometimes, players can let personal goals get in the way of team success, but that isn't the case for Jarrett Allen. He shines in his role and always does whatever is needed to put the Cavaliers in the best position for success.

Led by a pair of smaller guards in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs put an emphasis on size in the frontcourt. Alongside Evan Mobley, Allen serves as the last line of defense and controls the glass. On the other end, he's constantly setting screens to create space for the pair of All-Star guards.

While speaking with Mark Medina, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff touched on Allen's selfless style of play. He thinks the young center puts the most physical toll on his body compared to anyone else on the team.

"He sacrifices in a way where his body gets banged up more than anybody," Bickerstaff said.

"He's running into more screens. He's covering more distance than anybody else. He'll set a screen, roll and come back and set another screen and roll again. But it's all about sacrificing for the health of the team."

Because of his dedication to keeping his body right, Jarrett Allen is able to thrive in this role for the Cavaliers. The team is going to need his physicality more than ever soon, with the postseason looming.

In the final week of the regular season, the Cavaliers find themselves in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. As of now, they are on track to face off against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in round one.