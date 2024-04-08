Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen makes light of 2024 NBA All-Star Game snub: "My time will come" (Exclusive)

Even as Jarrett Allen stuffs the box score with points and rebounds, the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed more impressed with his value that can’t be quantified through any analytic.

“All Jarrett wants to do,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, “is whatever helps make the team be as successful as it possibly can.”

Want productivity? Allen has posted a career-high 39 double-doubles this season. Want durability? After missing the first five games with a bruised left ankle, Allen has stayed available amid the team missing a combined 292 games due to various injuries and ailments. Want reliability? Allen defends both the opponent’s top front-court and perimeter players without complaint.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cavaliers (46-33) rank fifth in the Eastern Conference because of Donovan Mitchell’s star presence, Darius Garland’s combo skills and Evan Mobley’s big-man versatility. Cleveland has emerged as an Eastern Conference threat also because of Allen, who has averaged 16.4 points on 62.9% shooting along with 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

“He sacrifices in a way where his body gets banged up more than anybody,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s running into more screens. He’s covering more distance than anybody else. He’ll set a screen, roll and come back and set another screen and roll again. But it’s all about sacrificing for the health of the team.”

Jarrett Allen interview (Exclusive)

Allen spoke to Sportskeeda about how he has mastered that role, his reaction for not making the NBA All-Star team and Cleveland’s playoff trajectory. Allen also touched on Mitchell’s leadership and Mobley’s growth.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

How do you assess the team heading into the postseason?

Jarrett Allen:

“It’s one of those times where you get yourself prepared for the playoffs. It’s good that we’re at home these next three games. So we just have to take advantage of that. We still have things to flesh out. But I’m still confident in this group. Last season, I feel like we made a baseline for what we can do, and we’re just trying to find that again.”

What leaves you confident heading into the playoffs?

Jarrett Allen:

“We’re still a young team. This year, we had so many different injuries and so many different lineups. I just have to look at what we’ve done before as a group. It’s about our consistency. We have to make sure we play every game the same way. It’s about being prepared for the game and trying to play Cavs basketball.”

Well, you’ve been a model of consistency. What do you attribute that to, especially with all the injuries that you mentioned?

Jarrett Allen:

“This whole year, I’ve been focusing on just keeping my body right. I’m making sure that I’m ready for every single game, whether that’s eating right or having the proper recovery the day before or having the right mindset before the game. I think that’s really helped me. I’m eating the right things and hydrating. When I was much younger, I didn’t really take that much into account. But as I get older and get more years in this league, I understand that the little things like eating the right foods before a game can go a long way.

What’s your usual diet and regimen?

Jarrett Allen:

“I’m eating carbs. Basically the nutritionists tell us to get carbs and all of these different kinds of vitamins in your body. When I’m at home, I don’t really do too much. I kick my feet up, watch TV or do something. But after a game, I’ll go into the facility to get treatment, get on the Normatec and have the guys stretch me out. I do stuff to make my body 10% better. Then it’s about just getting away. I like things that I like – video games and watching TV. There are things I personally enjoy just to step away from basketball.”

How do you take on the challenge of guarding both bigs and wings?

Jarrett Allen:

“I just do what they ask me, honestly. There’s nothing special about my job. I don’t get a lot of accolades for what I do. But that’s just about helping my team. In the frontcourt, I’m usually the last line of defense. When a guard blows by one of our perimeter defenders, I’m there to stop them from scoring at the rim. But it’s the opposite if I’m out on the perimeter. I’m trying to be the last line of defense when I am actually the first line.”

Your tracking data shows you’ve had various challenging defensive assignments this season. What are your takeaways from both your success and struggles with these assignments?

Editor’s note: Allen is shown his performances on Luka Doncic: 7-for-23; Paolo Banchero: 4-for-12; Giannis Antetokounmpo: 24-for-40; Kristaps Porzingis: 10-for-22; Anthony Davis: 12-for-18; Rudy Gobert: 7-for-12; Nikola Jokic: 8-for-15).

Jarrett Allen:

“That’s a hell of a list (laughs). For me, I just go out there every single night and try my best. They’re going to have their good nights. But it’s my job to make sure that they don’t have anything easy. Some of the times, they’re going to score and it looks like an easy bucket. But they had to fight for them. It wasn’t smooth for them.”

JB observed you absorb a lot of contact. How do you deal with that?

Jarrett Allen: (laughs)

“That’s just part of it. As a big, they teach you growing up to be ready for contact. Don’t run away from it. It’s part of the game. I feel it a little bit. But they go away. I feel it the next day. But they go away two days afterwards. So I don’t really trip over it. They always say that ‘If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you.’ That’s been a good mindset for me.”

Even with how well you played, how did it land with you not to be named an All-Star this year?

Jarrett Allen:

“That wasn’t too big of a deal for me. My job doesn’t get a lot of accolades as a big man with what I do. The guys that got in definitely deserve it. Don’t get that wrong. My time will come. That’s just how I grow up and how I am as a person.”

What did it mean to you that JB and your teammates were vouching for you?

Jarrett Allen:

“They’re the ones that know my worth to the team and know my worth as to what I do as a big. It means a lot.”

How have you seen your chemistry with Evan Mobley evolve this season?

Jarrett Allen:

“We’re definitely getting better playing on the court with each other. It’s tough having two bigs. But the big thing for Evan is that he’s developing his outside shot. Obviously, that’s a big thing in this league. But Evan and I have always been on the same page in terms of throwing lobs to each other and finding each other.”

How have you seen Donovan lead the group - when he’s having a productive game, and managing things when he’s injured?

Jarrett Allen:

“He’s always talking, and in a good way. He’s always making sure we’re in the right position. He’s always making sure that we’re in the right position to win, or at least in a position to improve ourselves as players.”

With all of these developments, what’s your outlook on how the Cavs can get through the playoffs in a competitive landscape?

Jarrett Allen:

“If you already have gone through the worst, you’re ready for anything. When you see what your loads are, you know how to get out of them. I believe we can get out of any rut as a team together. So, I think that will propel us into the playoffs.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

Poll : Did Jarrett Allen deserve an All-Star Game nod in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion