Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach John Beilein discusses possibility of stepping down

When Michigan State Coach John Beilein decided to lead the coaching staff for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the age of 66, it was considered a highly questionable decision. Beilein has now lost more games with the Cavs (33) than he did three years combined at Michigan (27). The Cavaliers entered the All-Star break with the worst record (14-40) in the Eastern Conference.

He signed a five-year contract in May of last year and was pretty vocal about his transition from college to the pros. When asked if the players are buying into the system, he did question the team's winning mentality.

“I think that our guys have to measure themselves, are they bought in to playing winning basketball?” he said. “I don’t think it has anything to do with a particular coach or coaches, whatever, they’ve just got to go and play hard. There’s moments that we have, that we have played really hard in a lot of adversity. I can’t answer that, but I do know that I’m trying to do my job and work as hard as I can for them.”

Sources: Beilein left for the All-Star break weighing his future as coach -- including the possibility that he's coached his final game, league sources tell ESPN. He has yet to make convey a decision, but there's been conversation w/ management about the option of a prompt exit. https://t.co/L5LVVyLiu4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

Even if Beilein continues after the All-Star break, it is highly likely that he might be a one-and-done coach for the ailing Cavs franchise. The team recently suffered its worst home loss in franchise history at the hands of Los Angeles Clippers and Beilein didn't take it well.

The aftermath of LeBron James's exit from Cleveland has been catastrophic, to say the least. And there are high chances that they might be playing under a new coach when they are back in action of Friday.