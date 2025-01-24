Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report (Jan. 24): Latest on Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley's status

The Cleveland Cavaliers will make the second stop of a mini two-game road trip in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Friday night. Cleveland is looking to bounce back after suffering a tough 109-108 loss versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers faced a two-point deficit in the game's final seconds when Darius Garland stepped to the free-throw line for three attempts to either win the game or send it to overtime. Garland made just one of his three free throws, clinching a one-point victory for the Rockets.

Cleveland can bounce back in a big way versus an injury-riddled 76ers squad, who will be without superstar big man Joel Embiid for the 10th consecutive game while he recovers from knee swelling. Embiid has appeared in just 13 games this season and will miss his 3rd game of the year on Friday night.

Injuries could also play a crucial role for the Cavaliers, as Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley's status' are up in the air ahead of Friday's contest. Here is an in-depth look at Cleveland's injury report ahead of their matchup versus Philadelphia.

Donovan Mitchell in, Evan Mobley out in Cavaliers' matchup versus 76ers

As of Friday morning, Cleveland's injury report rules Evan Mobley out of their matchup versus the 76ers. Mobley will miss his fourth consecutive game versus Philadelphia, having last suited up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder in Cleveland's 134-114 loss on Jan. 8.

Mobley has been ruled out with a calf injury but could return in the Cavaliers' rematch versus the Rockets on Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell was taken off Cleveland's injury report as of Friday morning, making him a go for their matchup versus the 76ers. Mitchell has appeared in 41 of Cleveland's 43 games this season, averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

On Thursday evening, Mitchell was announced as one of the Eastern Conference's All-Star starters, joining Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

