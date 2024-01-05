Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions 2024: 5 bold moves amid Donovan Mitchell rumors

The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Currently, several Donovan Mitchell trade rumors have been circulating, causing some possible uneasiness among Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

Be that as it may, trade rumors remain uncertain because no actual move or trade package has come to fruition.

The Cavaliers star was acquired back on Sept. 1, 2022, from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. Since the acquisition, he has been a tremendous asset to the team with his scoring and playmaking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's look at five bold moves for early 2024 NBA Trade Deadline predictions concerning the Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell.

Five NBA trade deadline 2024 early predictions for Cleveland Cavaliers

#5. Quentin Grimes - New York Knicks

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes

According to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brener, Quentin Grimes can be a possible asset for Cleveland in exchange for the four-time NBA All-Star. Grimes can be an interesting acquisition for the Cavaliers as he provides quality defense, which the team can thrive with.

His numbers may be down from last season, but he can be an excellent addition to Cleveland under the right system. This season, he is averaging 6.3 points (39.3% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range).

#4. Marcus Morris Sr. - Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr.

The 76ers possibly landing Donovan Mitchell can be tricky but not entirely impossible. According to FanSided's Devon Platana, Philadelphia might look into including Marcus Morris Sr. in a trade package for the Cavaliers star, along with several picks.

Similar to Quentin Grimes, Morris Sr. can be an asset for the team coming off the bench as he is still a capable scorer in his 15th NBA season. This season, he is putting up 6.0 ppg (46.7% shooting, including 44.2% from 3-point range).

#3. Dorian Finney-Smith - Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith

In exchange for Mitchell, Cleveland can acquire Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets in a possible trade scenario, per FanSided's Devon Platana. Not only will the Cavaliers land an excellent defender, but they will also be getting an upgrade at the small forward position.

This season, the Nets forward is averaging 9.9 ppg (43.2% shooting, including 40.6% from 3-point range) and 4.9 rpg.

#2. Spencer Dinwiddie - Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Another asset who can be traded to Cleveland from the Nets is Spencer Dinwiddie, as per Platana. In the announcement of Ricky Rubio's retirement, the Cavaliers can fill his backup point guard spot with Dinwiddie, who can be counted on to provide buckets when called upon.

This season, he is putting up 13.8 ppg (38.8% shooting, including 31.6% from 3-point range) and 6.5 apg.

#1. Tyler Herro - Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro

Lastly, the Cleveland Cavaliers can land Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat, per Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley. Miami can offer Herro to Cleveland in a trade package that consists of two shotmakers at the shooting guard position.

In the 2023-24 NBA season, Herro is averaging 23.3 ppg (44.9% shooting, including 42.9% from 3-point range), 5.6 rpg and 4.4 apg. The Heat guard is putting up his best numbers in a season while retaining efficient shooting.