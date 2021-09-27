Cleveland Cavaliers Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be eager to do well in the 2021-22 NBA season, as they won just 60 games in their last three league campaigns. The Cavs have a decent squad this time around.

They showed the urgency to speed up their rebuilding process. If they manage to execute their plans to perfection, they could find themselves contending for a play-in tournament spot by the end of the regular season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look forward to the training camp, which is scheduled to start this week, as a lot of new faces have joined the franchise. So the Cavs will have to make the best use of the remainder of the offseason to fine-tune their plans heading into the new campaign.

On that note, here's a look at their current roster, key dates and preseason schedule ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Cleveland Cavaliers' roster for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Evan Mobley with the #3 pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' marquee signings this summer have been Evan Mobley, Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen.

Mobley was drafted #3 overall by the Cavs in the 2021 NBA draft. Meanwhile, Rubio was acquired via trade in exchange for Taurean Prince. Lauri Markkanen was added via a sign-and-trade that saw Larry Nance Jr. leave the club. Here's how their roster looks now:

Player Name: Position: Years in the NBA: Kevin Love Forward 13 Jarrett Allen Center 4 Ricky Rubio Guard 10 Lauri Markkanen Forward 4 Cedi Osman Forward 4 Evan Mobley Center R Darius Garland Guard 2 Isaac Okoro Guard 1 Collin Sexton Guard 3 Dylan Windler Guard 1 Dean Wade Forward 2 Mfiondu Kabengele Forward 2 Kevin Pangos Guard R Lamar Stevens Forward 1 Denzel Valentine Guard 5 Brodric Thomas (Two-way) Guard 1

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking a lot more settled at the moment. They are also interested in pursuing Ben Simmons. It'll be interesting to see how they manage to develop their young prospects and utilize the experience of veterans like Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Ricky Rubio is embracing his role as a veteran voice on the rebuilding Cavs.



How will Darius Garland benefit?



✍️

📚 bit.ly/3zcC4yd “I’m looking forward to being in the role. … And let’s see how the young guys really accept the challenge.”Ricky Rubio is embracing his role as a veteran voice on the rebuilding Cavs.How will Darius Garland benefit?✍️ @kelseyyrusso “I’m looking forward to being in the role. … And let’s see how the young guys really accept the challenge.”



Ricky Rubio is embracing his role as a veteran voice on the rebuilding Cavs.



How will Darius Garland benefit?



✍️ @kelseyyrusso

📚 bit.ly/3zcC4yd https://t.co/visyjsovE6

Key dates for Cleveland Cavaliers entering the 2021-22 NBA Season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET).

Cleveland Cavaliers' preseason schedule and dates

The Cleveland Cavaliers are among the few teams that will have at least five preseason games. They will return to action against the Chicago Bulls on October 5th. The game will take place at the United Center. Here's the full schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Tuesday, 10/05/2021, 8:00 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Bally Sports Ohio Wednesday, 10/06/1021, 7:30 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks Bally Sports Ohio Friday, 10/08/2021, 7:00 PM ET Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Bally Sports Ohio Sunday, 10/10/2021, 7:00 PM ET Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Bally Sports Ohio Friday, 10/15/2021, 7:00 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Bally Sports Ohio

Also Read

The Cavaliers will have three games on the road, including Game #1 against the Bulls, Game #2 against the Atlanta Hawks and Game #5 against the Indiana Pacers. Games 3 and 4 against the Pacers and Bulls, respectively, will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home arena of the Cavs.

The Cavaliers will then proceed to play their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 20th. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Ohio. Fans can also catch all their pre-season and regular-season games on an NBA League Pass with a subscription. You may click here to view their full schedule.

Edited by Bhargav