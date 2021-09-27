Cleveland Cavaliers Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be eager to do well in the 2021-22 NBA season, as they won just 60 games in their last three league campaigns. The Cavs have a decent squad this time around.
They showed the urgency to speed up their rebuilding process. If they manage to execute their plans to perfection, they could find themselves contending for a play-in tournament spot by the end of the regular season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look forward to the training camp, which is scheduled to start this week, as a lot of new faces have joined the franchise. So the Cavs will have to make the best use of the remainder of the offseason to fine-tune their plans heading into the new campaign.
On that note, here's a look at their current roster, key dates and preseason schedule ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.
Cleveland Cavaliers' roster for 2021-22 NBA Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers' marquee signings this summer have been Evan Mobley, Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen.
Mobley was drafted #3 overall by the Cavs in the 2021 NBA draft. Meanwhile, Rubio was acquired via trade in exchange for Taurean Prince. Lauri Markkanen was added via a sign-and-trade that saw Larry Nance Jr. leave the club. Here's how their roster looks now:
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking a lot more settled at the moment. They are also interested in pursuing Ben Simmons. It'll be interesting to see how they manage to develop their young prospects and utilize the experience of veterans like Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love.
Key dates for Cleveland Cavaliers entering the 2021-22 NBA Season
Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.
Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.
Season Opener: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET).
Cleveland Cavaliers' preseason schedule and dates
The Cleveland Cavaliers are among the few teams that will have at least five preseason games. They will return to action against the Chicago Bulls on October 5th. The game will take place at the United Center. Here's the full schedule:
Also Read
The Cavaliers will have three games on the road, including Game #1 against the Bulls, Game #2 against the Atlanta Hawks and Game #5 against the Indiana Pacers. Games 3 and 4 against the Pacers and Bulls, respectively, will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home arena of the Cavs.
The Cavaliers will then proceed to play their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 20th. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Ohio. Fans can also catch all their pre-season and regular-season games on an NBA League Pass with a subscription. You may click here to view their full schedule.