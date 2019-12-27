Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 27th December 2019

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Kemba Walker and the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Friday, 27 December 2019 (4:00 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Last Game Results

Cleveland Cavaliers (9-21): 121-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks (23 December)

Boston Celtics (21-7): 118-102 win over the Toronto Raptors (25 December)

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a (rare) winning streak, having won their last three games. Cleveland have beaten teams such as the Charlotte Hornets, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks.

Their recent wins have all been at home, which means they've done what a team is supposed to do. Still, the wins are a fresh change of pace, as they had suffered back-to-back blowout losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors earlier.

Now, the Cavs look to continue their streak as they prepare for a three-game road trip.

Key Player - Kevin Love

Kevin Love is one of the veterans on a young team

Advertisement

While young players such as Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland trying to find their games, the veteran Kevin Love continues to make an impact.

In two of Cleveland's wins, Love notched up double-doubles. He finished the Hornets game with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Grizzlies game with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

After a nine-point game against the Raptors, Love is back on track. If he continues to play well, the Cavs could potentially win more games.

Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Collin Sexton, Darius Garland

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics beat a division rival on Christmas Day, getting the better of the Raptors 118-102.

The Celtics are on a winning streak of their own, as they've won four consecutive games. Their streak started after a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month; since then, Boston have beaten the likes of the Dallas Mavericks, the Detroit Pistons, the Hornets and the Raptors.

The Celtics are at home for their next two games as they face the Cavaliers and the Raptors.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Walker finished Wednesday's game with 22 points

Kemba Walker is the point guard that the Celtics have been searching for. He is a (veteran) leader that can score nearly at will. As the Celtics remain one of the top teams of the East, Walker plays a huge part in their success.

Walker averages 22.6 points, 5.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds. When playing the Cavaliers, he averages 23.5 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.

His performance in this game will likely reflect his current stats as he matches up to Collin Sexton and Darius Garland (both of whom have room for improvement on the defensive end).

Celtics Predicted Lineup

Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker

Cavaliers vs Celtics Match Prediction

Both teams are on winning streaks, but the Celtics are at home and, at this point, a better team. The Cavs may put up a valiant effort, but the Celtics should get the win.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Celtics?

This game will be televised locally (Fox Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Boston) as well as on NBA TV. It can also be watched via NBA League Pass.