Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - January 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers enter this Eastern Conference affair on the back of contrasting fortunes. The Celtics are enduring a losing run while the Cavs are on an unexpected three-game winning streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, January 24th, 7 PM ET (Monday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as strong playoff candidates in the East. They're still fairly inconsistent but have acquired two quality pieces in Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince recently. The Cavs have serious depth in the bigs department and used their size to record two upset wins over the Nets.

JARRETT ALLEN



Numbers in two games w the @Cavs:



50 minutes

31 points (13-19 FG)

17 rebounds (5 offensive)

4 blocks

2 wins (against his former team)@_bigjayy_ has already been a big addition. #CavsTV pic.twitter.com/b1jETbLtqi — John Michael (@CavsJMike) January 23, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the fourth-best defensive rating in the league and the extra effort to protect the basket is fairly visible. Contrastingly, they're the second-worst team in points scored per game but they do create a ton of second chances thanks to some rugged offensive rebounding.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton (right)

Collin Sexton is having a breakout campaign in just his third season in the NBA. He's averaging 26.8 points per game on 52.3% shooting from the field overall and 46.8% from downtown. He's also managed a respectable 4.2 assists per game so far. Sexton will be Cleveland Cavaliers' go-to scorer against the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Collin Sexton, G Isaac Okoro, F Cedi Osman, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics need to put in a lot of work on both ends of the court. Their net rating is only the 13th best in the league and they were convincingly defeated twice by potential playoff opponents Philadelphia 76ers. They're missing the services of Jayson Tatum who'll be sitting out against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Aaron Nesmith (low back spasms) - DOUBTFUL

Payton Pritchard (right MCL sprain) - OUT

Jayson Tatum (Health & Safety protocols) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2021

Jaylen Brown has lifted his game in Tatum's absence but isn't getting enough support from elsewhere. Kemba Walker is only just getting up to speed and the Boston Celtics aren't moving the ball enough to create open looks. Lack of size under the rim also continues to be an issue.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has played at an All-Star level for the Boston Celtics this season. The two-way stalwart is averaging 26.9 points per game on 52.4% shooting from the field while raking in 41.6% of his attempts from downtown. He managed 42 points in Boston's last game against the Sixers but it didn't turn out to be enough.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Marcus Smart, F Jaylen Brown, F Grant Williams, C Tristan Thompson

Cavs vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics have the required talent to win this game even without Tatum. However, they've given up much size in their recent games and the same is likely to be the case against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Expect the game to be a closely contested affair with the Cavs notching up a road win.

Where to watch Cavs vs Celtics?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on FOX Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Boston. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

