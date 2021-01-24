OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - January 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will complete their homestand ahead of a six-game road trip by hosting the OKC Thunder for a second consecutive time. The two Western Conference outfits are currently on the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to competitiveness.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, January 24th, 4 PM ET (Monday, 2:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

OKC Thunder Preview

For a team looking to tank, the OKC Thunder have lost four of their last five games after starting the season with an unexpected winning record. They have the third-worst net rating in the league and haven't been able to make the big guns sweat including the LA Clippers in their most recent outing.

The positives for the OKC Thunder come through their young core. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken up the mantle after Chris Paul's departure. Lu Dort, meanwhile, is already an elite perimeter defender but continues to impress going forward with his roughly 44% shooting from downtown.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has performed to expectations in his first year as the main guy for the OKC Thunder. He managed 30 points and eight dimes against the LA Clippers on Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander has doubled his assists tally to 6.4 for this season and can be seen motivating his teammates on the court regularly.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G George Hill, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Isaiah Roby

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have once again separated themselves as the team to beat in the West. They're on a six-game winning run and have the joint league-best record of 12-4 as of this writing. They have a favorable run of fixtures to end the month with four of their next five games coming against franchises with a losing record.

📊 31 PTS / 8 REB / 3 STL / 2 BLK@kawhileonard led the way with his two-way play. pic.twitter.com/OvRpUL1Ppp — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 23, 2021

The LA Clippers have an association leading offensive rating of 118.3 which has been helped by the team shooting 43.3% from downtown. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are combining for over 50 points a game. They're getting enough help from Nic Batum, Serge Ibaka, and Marcus Morris Sr., all of whom are managing double digits in scoring.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George

Paul George is arguably the best player on the LA Clippers right now. He's averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game so far this season. George is also shooting at well over the elite 50-40-90 clip. He set the tone against the OKC Thunder in the previous matchup with 29 points and seven rebounds.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Thunder vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers mean business while the OKC Thunder's main aim is to grow their young squad. The latter will go on runs and force the issue from time to time like they did in the previous game. At the same time, Tyronn Lue's men have too much quality to be overpowered by a rebuilding team. Expect the LA Clippers to overcome the OKC Thunder in this tie.

Where to watch Thunder vs Clippers?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

