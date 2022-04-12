Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with each other in the first game of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament on Tuesday. Both teams faced off four times in the regular season, with the Nets coming out as winners in three of those games.

The Cavs come into this crucial matchup on the back of a stunning 133-115 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Love led the way from the front with a 32-point performance. He also grabbed 10 boards and shot eight three-pointers on the night to help the Cavs get to an easy win over the defending champions.

Meanwhile, the Nets continued their late-season run of brilliance with another big win over the Indiana Pacers by a 134-126 scoreline. Kyrie Irving scored 35 points for the Nets, while Kevin Durant bagged a triple-double by posting 20 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists in the game.

Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond also combined to score 41 points to make things easier for the Nets, who grabbed a win and clinched a seventh seed finish.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 7:00 PM ET [Wednesday, April 13, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

The Cavs were one of the most surprising teams in the 2021-22 season. Despite missing out on Collin Sexton due to injury, they stayed competitive and for the longest time were in the top half of the Eastern Conference. However, injuries continued to hamper their road ahead and the Cavs faced a dip in form post the All-Star break.

Coming into the play-in game, the team will be without their center, Jarrett Allen. The 23-year-old was one of the main players and was having one of the best seasons of his career. However, an injury to his left finger meant that Allen would have to be out for a while. The team was hoping for him to be back by the time of the postseason, but recent reports have revealed that he has not recovered to the point where he can take the court.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs



1,034 PTS

570 REB (#1 among rookies)

174 AST

115 BLK (#1 among rookies)

56 STL

21 double-doubles (#1 among rookies)



#MobleyMonday #MobleyROTY final regular-season stats:1,034 PTS570 REB (#1 among rookies)174 AST115 BLK (#1 among rookies)56 STL21 double-doubles (#1 among rookies) #MobleyROTY final regular-season stats:1,034 PTS570 REB (#1 among rookies)174 AST115 BLK (#1 among rookies)56 STL21 double-doubles (#1 among rookies)#MobleyMonday https://t.co/2G0KNq38Np

In his absence, the team will have to rely on rookie Evan Mobley to take the position of center. He has done well in the position, but it will be interesting to see how he reacts or plays under pressure in the play-ins. The Cavs do not have a great record against the Nets, but if Darius Garland inspires the team and puts on a show, the Cavs will give the Nets a tough time in this game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Isaac Okoro, F - Caris LeVert, F - Lauri Markkanen, C - Evan Mobley

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets came into the 2021-22 season with championship aspirations, but controversies and constant setbacks prevented them from playing at their full potential throughout the year. They eventually finished the regular season with four consecutive wins and claimed the seventh seed.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are the superstar duo everyone will have an eye on in this game as the two alone are capable of winning games for the Nets. Undoubtedly, their offensive unit is deadly, but if they fail to put on a strong defensive showing, the Nets may not be able to succeed to their expected standards.

Their defense is not reliable, but last season they were able to get better in the playoffs and if they do it again, the Nets will be a tough team to beat. Many have given the Nets a higher chance of winning this play-in game, but they cannot count on that as their opponents are a Cavs team, who are always full of surprises.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving, G - Seth Curry, F - Kevin Durant, F - Bruce Brown, C - Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Cleveland Cavaliers 44-38 +300 Over 228.5 [-110] +8.5 [-110] Brooklyn Nets 44-38 -400 Under 228.5 [-110] -8.5 [-110]

The Nets are favored in this game because of the sensational form they are coming into this game. They also have the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who have experience playing in the postseason. While there is no doubt that the Cavs are a stellar defensive unit, it is going to be tough for even them to stop the offensive prowess the Nets star duo bring into the game.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have a 9-17 record without Jarrett Allen this season. The total has gone over the total in two of their last five games. The Cavs have won only two of their last ten games on the road coming into this matchup.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on Cavs covering the spread against the Nets

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant has averaged 32 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 8.4 APG in his last five games The Nets have won seven out of the last ten games played at home coming into this game. The Nets have gone over the total in eighteen of the last forty-one games at home

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on Kevin Durant scoring over 30 points against the Cavs

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets



(Oh, he also had 20 points & 10 rebounds) 🎞 | Career-high 16 dimes for @KDTrey5 tonight(Oh, he also had 20 points & 10 rebounds) 🎞 | Career-high 16 dimes for @KDTrey5 tonight (Oh, he also had 20 points & 10 rebounds) https://t.co/lED0V9P7Xj

Cavs vs Nets Match Prediction

The Cavs and the Nets is going to be the first game of the 2021-22 Play in tournament. Many are looking forward to the game as both these teams have at some point led the East, but injuries and setbacks have pushed them to a lower position in the table.

Coming into this game, the Nets will be considered favorites because of the exceptional form they have found just before the playoffs. If they are to replicate their performances from those games, the Nets will most certainly grab a comfortable win at home.

The Nets have won seven of the last ten meetings between the two sides.

The Nets have a 20-21 record at home. while the Cavs have a 19-22 record on the road.

The Cavs have a 27-25 record against teams from the East, while the Nets have a better record of 31-21 against Eastern Conference teams.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the result of the Cavs vs Nets game

Where to watch the Cavs vs Nets game?

All games will be streamed live on the official NBA app. The play-in game between the Cavs and the Nets will be televised nationally on TNT. Bally Sports Ohio and Yes Network will locally air it.

Edited by Diptanil Roy